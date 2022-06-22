Proposed Draft Day Trade Lands Sixers $94M Sharpshooter

As we inch closer to the NBA Draft, rumors continue to emerge in a frenzy. Following reports of the Philadelphia 76ers actively shopping key players and their first-round pick, they are a team to keep a close eye on.

Recently, the people over at Bleacher Report made one trade proposal for every team ahead of the June 23rd draft. For the Sixers, they had them acquiring Malcolm Brogdon and Buddy Hield in exchange for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and the No. 23 pick.

For the Sixers, this allows them to get off Harris’ massive contract in exchange for pieces that fit alongside the All-Star duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden. Since entering the league, Hield has been a mainstay near the top of the league in three-point attempts. His volume shooting should be more than enough to keep the floor spaced for the MVP runner-up to dominate around the rim.

From Philly’s perspective, Hield offers premium shooting at high volume. He’s the only guy with at least 1,000 made triples over the last four seasons, and it’s not hard to imagine him thriving as a kickout option for Joel Embiid. Brogdon would deliver playmaking and defense along with his 37.6 percent career hit rate from deep.

In 81 total games for the Kings and Pacers this season, Hield shot 36.6% from beyond the arc on close to nine attempts per game. The 29-year-old also averaged 15.6 PPG, 4.4 RPG, and 2.8 APG.

Creating a Log Jam At The Guard Positions

After acquiring James Harden, the Sixers have solidified their backcourt of the future. The former MVP and Tyrese Maxey have proven to be a good pairing in their short time together.

This offseason, wing depth is the top priority for the Sixers. With Danny Green tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, there is no telling when he will make his return to action. Even with Hield filling a much-needed role with his shooting, the Sixers cannot afford to downsize even more.

Over the past four seasons, Malcolm Brogdon has started in every game he’s played. The last time he came off the bench was during the 2017-18 campaign as a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

As a near 20-point-per-game scorer over the past two years, it is unlikely Brogdon would willingly take on a bench role behind Maxey. In 36 games this season, he averaged 19.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, and 5.9 APG.

Currently Minimal Interest For Tobias Harris

If the Sixers want to create cap flexibility, trading Tobias Harris is a must. Currently, the veteran forward is the highest-paid player on the roster at $37.6 million. Even though Harris is a near All-Star caliber player, the market for him is almost non-existent. Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported teams are unwilling to take on his massive deal for the next two years.

Sources have also said the Sixers are looking to make a three-team trade that could involve Matisse Thybulle and the No. 23 pick to create space. Sources have said the Sixers are attempting to trade Tobias Harris, but they are having a tough time getting teams to take on his lucrative contract.

Despite the minimal amount of time left on the contract, it seems Daryl Morey may have a tough time facilitating a Harris trade this offseason.