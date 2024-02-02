Proposed Trade Sends $22.5 Million Guard to the 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers received devastating news on February 1, as it was revealed that MVP center Joel Embiid had suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, reinforcements could be on the way, as Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley outlined a path for the 76ers to acquire Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trailblazers.

Buckley proposed the following trade in a story published on February 2.

Philadelphia 76ers receive: Malcolm Brogdon

Portland Trailblazers receive: Marcus Morris Sr., KJ Martin, Jaden Springer and a 2026 first-round pick (via OKC, HOU or LAC)

Buckley explained the rationale behind the deal, writing “The Sixers are one of the few contenders with enough trade chips to add an impact player, and Brogdon would certainly fit the bill. His ability to play on or off the ball would make him an easy fit for this roster, since he can share the floor with Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid or keep the offense humming without them.”

He went on to add how Brogdon’s playoff pedigree would make it a smooth transition, stating “Brogdon also has 43 playoff games under his belt, so he won’t be bothered by the bright lights, and he has the veteran know-how to find his fit on the fly.”

Brogdon Happy in Portland

On January 30, Brogdon spoke to The Athletic’s Jason Quick and explained how he was content with his current situation in Portland and had not discussed a trade with the team.

In the article, Brogdon stated “We haven’t really talked about that (a trade). Of course, I’m sure they are looking at their options, but for me, it’s all about using every opportunity to play good basketball and help this team win.’’

Brogdon also took the opportunity to express how valued he felt in Portland, something he had not experienced while with the Boston Celtics, adding “I was there for a year, won Sixth Man of the Year, and they shipped me out. So like … I didn’t feel very valued there. Here, I feel valued. Portland has embraced me. And I’ve enjoyed being coached by Chauncey (Billups).’’

Other Options for the 76ers

Insider Marc Stein reported that Kyle Lowry could be an option for the 76ers if he is bought out by the Charlotte Hornets, writing “I’m told that Philadelphia is among the teams that would indeed have interest in Lowry, who turns 38 in March if he negotiates a settlement with the Hornets on what’s left of his expiring $29.7 million salary.”

David Rooney of ClutchPoints wrote that it would be a “dream” scenario if the 76ers could acquire the Chicago Bulls‘ Zach LaVine, while adding that “The Sixers may actually be the best on-court fit in the whole league” for LaVine.

Others, such as Adam Wells of Bleacher Report, have speculated that there won’t be much noise out of Philadelphia prior to the February 8 trade deadline. Wells wrote “Since there don’t seem to be many star-level players on the market right now, it’s also in Philadelphia’s best interest to wait for the summer before trying to do something big. The team can create up to $55.7 million in cap space after this season.”