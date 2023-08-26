Proposed Trade Sends Sixers Former No. 1 Overall Pick For Two MVPs

A proposed trade from Fadeaway World’s Lee Tran would send James Harden and Joel Embiid to the New Orleans Pelicans and return former No. 1 overall NBA draft pick Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2030 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Tran is sold on the idea of Williamson, Ingram, and Tyrese Maxey forming a formidable core for the Sixers moving forward.

“As of right now, Zion Williamson is 23, and Brandon Ingram is 25,” Tran prefaced before saying, “Both have shown that they are All-Star-level players when healthy, and the duo also have the skill set to work well with one another. They would give the Philadelphia 76ers a new foundation to build on, along with young guard Tyrese Maxey.”

As for the Pelicans, Tran believes Harden could make the remaining core pieces better while importing his already-established rapport with the reigning MVP, Embiid.

“Adding James Harden would allow CJ McCollum to fall back into his natural role as a shooting guard, and he already has a rapport with Joel Embiid,” Tran wrote. “Harden’s playmaking would make life easier on offense for Trey Murphy and Herb Jones as well, as he can get them easy looks consistently and find them in their spots. This past season, James Harden averaged 21.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game.”

List of James Harden Trade Suitors Growing For Sixers

On the “Clap Your Hands” podcast, NBA insider Howard Beck revealed that the list of suitors willing to negotiate with the Sixers for their disgruntled guard Harden is growing to at least three to four teams.

“I don’t know who the teams are, I’m told there are three or four teams, counting the Clippers, that would have some interest,” Beck said. “I try to scratch out my best guesses as to who might make a run at him. It’s not that great a list.

“You have to rule out a bunch of teams. There are a bunch of lottery teams that have no use for a 34-year-old James Harden. There are rebuilding teams and mid-level teams where he’s just not going to push them forward enough. There are teams that just don’t need another ball-dominant guard.”

Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin sees one of the new suitors being a more realistic suitor than the Los Angeles Clippers have been thus far due to their lack of compromise in negotiations for Harden.

“As mentioned, the Sixers are not going to trade Harden for nothing,” Carlin prefaced before saying, “They are going to wait until the right offer comes along. At the moment, the Clippers are not reaching that price for The Beard. Maybe one of these other teams could serve as a third team to deliver the Sixers what they are looking for.”

Sixers Guard Indifferent to James Harden Trade Talks

Maxey revealed on his Maxey on the Mic podcast how indifferent he is about the Harden trade rumors considering what he’s already gone through with previously.

“It’s crazy to say this, but it’s not our first rodeo, honestly,” Maxey said. “That’s funny to say, but that’s life. James is his own individual and he’s able to do whatever he pleases. I’m preparing right now to play with him or without him. … And I love James. If James decided he’s going to come back and play for us, there’s nobody in this organization that would be upset about that.

“I will say this about the situation: To each his own. James, he’s a professional and he’s doing something for a reason. You just have to kind of sit back and understand what he’s doing as a friend, but then as a teammate and someone as a part of an organization I’m with right now, you have to prepare for whether James is going to be there or not going to be there. That’s just the nature of it.”