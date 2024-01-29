Proposed Trade Sends Sixers $29 Million Point Guard

The Philadelphia 76ers have aspirations to win a title and have assets to get better. They have to keep in mind that they want to win, but they also want to remain financially flexible. ESPN’s Tim Bontemps proposed a trade that help their title aspirations by sending them Washington Wizards point guard Tyus Jones.

Bontempts proposed the following trade in a January 29 story.

Sixers get: Jones

Wizards get: Robert Covington, Kenyon Martin Jr., two second-round picks

Bontemps explained why Jones’ skillset would appeal to the Sixers.

“This deal accomplishes two things for the 76ers: it gets them a proven ball handler to operate the second unit (something this group desperately needs), and it could also help reduce Tyrese Maxey’s minutes load. … Jones has played in the postseason each of the past three seasons, has averaged less than a turnover per game every season of his career, and is shooting 41% from 3-point range — all things the 76ers need.”

Bontemps also explained why acquiring Jones helps the Sixers’ playoff and offseason goals.

“If the 76ers can make a couple of moves like this to deepen their rotation over the next couple of weeks, it would both give them a real chance to compete with the top teams in the East. It would also give Daryl Morey another option for the 76ers’ cap space aside from chasing a star player, which looks less likely to work by the day.”

Tyus Jones Would Cost a First-Round Pick: Report

If the Sixers pursue Tyus Jones, the Wizards have named a price for him that could be costly for Philadelphia. Yahoo Sports! Jake Fischer reported what the Wizards are currently asking for in exchange for Jones.

“’At least a first-round pick’ has thus been described as the necessary compensation for the Washington Wizards to part with table-setter Tyus Jones,” Fischer reported in a January 26 story.

Jones is in the second year of a two-year, $29 million contract. The Wizards are 8-37 and have little use for someone like him going forward. At the same time, giving up a first-round pick for a flight risk is, in and of itself, a risk. The Sixers have multiple first-round picks to offer, but trading one of them for Jones may be seen as a steep price.

Sixers Not Pursuing Tyus Jones: Report

Initially, The Action Network’s Matt Moore reported that the Sixers have interest in acquiring Tyus Jones, writing, “They have interest in the Wizards’ Tyus Jones but are only willing to commit second-rounders for a starter in Washington looking for starter money this summer,” in a January 21 story.

However, Moore added that upon speaking with other sources, the Sixers have no interest in him.

“League sources familiar with the Sixers’ plans indicated after publish(ing) this is inaccurate, and the Sixers are ‘not pursuing Tyus Jones.'”

This could change as the NBA Trade Deadline inches closer and closer. Either the Wizards may knock down their price, or the Sixers may become more desperate for help in their backcourt. However, for the time being, the Wizards won’t trade Jones to the Sixers.