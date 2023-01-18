Weighing the Pros and Cons of a Blockbuster Tyrese Maxey Trade

The saying goes that “Opportunity is not a lengthy visitor.” Stephen Sondheim is credited with the phrase and it is one Philadelphia 76ers’ President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, is so familiar with that he has it etched in his Twitter bio. In a business in which the window to win is small, it feels especially applicable.

Winning a championship has been the goal for the Sixers for several years now. It is why fans suffered through the dark days of ‘The Process’ which produced an overall record of 75-253 between the 2013-14 and 2016-17 seasons. The mindset soon flipped from collecting assets that can positively impact winning and joining the elite company of NBA championship contenders rapidly.

With Joel Embiid taking the superstar ascension beyond what was ever hoped and James Harden showing signs of the optimal co-star he always needed, there is plenty of reason for optimism. However, the biggest question mark seems to lie in the future of Tyrese Maxey.

Tyrese Maxey gets the one-legged floater to go 🪣pic.twitter.com/eKrlv7bxoo — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) January 18, 2023

The Case for Trading Maxey

There are no doubts about how Maxey has exceeded expectations throughout his three years in the NBA. His admirable work ethic, eye-popping pace, and high-level perimeter shooting have brought him from an intriguing off-the-bench piece to a 20.9-point-per-game scorer this season.

A high-level player who is still on his rookie contract and with plenty of development ahead, he fits the model of one of the most prized possession of NBA general managers everywhere. Attaching him with a larger salary (such as Tobias Harris) could open the door for an elite addition and a guy who could be the perceived missing piece on a championship contender.

As impressive as Maxey has been, it is fair to assess he is not the perfect complimentary player to this Sixers core. His 6’2″ frame has limitations on the defensive end and these are especially notable next to Harden. With both guards having their limitations on this side of the ball, there is some real concern considering a path to the title will require matching up with some elite guards such as Jaylen Brown, Khris Middleton, Kyrie Irving, and Donovan Mitchell. The addition of De’Anthony Melton has brought on some flexibility, but perimeter defense is still among the Sixers’ biggest concerns with there being no full solution with Harden and Maxey on the court.

While Maxey’s career 39.6% three-point percentage makes him effective as a floor spacer, there is much more than this to his game. He is at his best with the ball in his hands, but at times gets shorted these opportunities due to the ball-dominant nature of Harden and Embiid. While Doc Rivers has shifted Maxey to a bench role over the past two games as a way to combat this, there are times when it feels he just cannot be properly maximized next to the superstar duo.

Tyrese Maxey on coming off the bench tonight. Plus, he discusses how he feels after being back for a few games following the foot injury. @Liberty_Ballers pic.twitter.com/Dgll99CxJM — Jas Kang (@jaskang21) January 16, 2023

At just 22 years old there is also still plenty of development to occur for Maxey. His unquestioned work ethic and rate of development make this clear. However, with the Sixers locked in on competing right now, it is fair to wonder if they would benefit from adding a player who is more of a complete product at the moment. The player Maxey could be traded for may very well be more impactful to winning than the player Maxey currently is, and this is a mindset that should not be surprising if Morey takes it.

The Case Against Trading Maxey

While the nit-picks about his role and fit are fair, Maxey is still a very important part of this Sixers team. During last night’s 120-110 victory over the Clippers, the Kentucky product provided a necessary spark off the bench and was vital to the second unit’s boost. Maxey ended with 22 points, two rebounds, two assists, and a steal while shooting an efficient 7-12 from the field. He ended the matchup with a game-high +23 plus/minus rating and the eye test of his on-court impact matched this number.

Tyrese Maxey last night: 28 minutes

22 points

2 assists

2 rebounds

1 steal

7-12 FGA

3-5 3PA

5-5 FTA

+23 (!) Provided a notable spark off the bench and was exactly what the Sixers needed

pic.twitter.com/Su5vxijeNO — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) January 18, 2023

The Sixers may be focused on winning now, but the future of Maxey should not be overlooked. The championship window is narrow, but his success and youth may keep it open for longer. As he continues to grow, there is a chance Maxey can ascend to the primary offensive producer who can take on a heavier burden and allows the Sixers to contend during the second half of Embiid’s career. This is especially notable considering the uncertain future of Harden, who is already 33 years old and has a growing injury history.

Maxey also has earned the right not to be doubted as he has checked every box for development that has been asked. His lack of perimeter shooting was the biggest red flag entering the draft, but he finished third in the NBA in three-point percentage last season. He was vital to allowing the team to remain a competitor during the Ben Simmons saga as he was thrust into the starting lineup after playing just 15.3 minutes per game as a rookie. Maxey also has embraced Philadelphia as his home, been active in the community, and provides a positive energy that this Sixers team has desperately lacked.

He may not be the ideal player to pair with the Sixers’ superstar duo, but the Sixers could do far worse than relying on Maxey. The short-term and long-term impact of the Texas native should not be taken lightly and Morey must be absolutely sure it is the right player coming back in return if he pulls the trigger on a trade surrounding the Most Improved candidate.

With only a select few players fitting this category of a perceived “missing piece,” Morey should be content sitting back and allowing things to play out. The Sixers have won 16 of their last 20 games and now sit in third place in the Eastern Conference. Injuries have been an issue to start the year and the trio of Maxey, Harden, and Embiid have played a total of just 231 game minutes together on the season-the 19th most among trios on the Sixers roster. There are plenty of teams that would envy being in the Sixers’ situation and all goals are still in front of them this year and moving forward.

As long as he continues to wear a Sixers uniform Maxey will be a valuable piece and vital to the team’s success. How long this will be will become more clear as the February 9th trade deadline inches closer.