G-League Ignite Prospect Looking to Bring ‘Young Energy’ to Sixers

We are exactly one month away from the NBA draft, and the Philadelphia 76ers continue to prepare. If the Brooklyn Nets defer the pick to next season, the Sixers will be on the clock with the 23rd selection.

As the draft combine continues, more prospects confirm what teams they’ve had talks with. Two potential draftees mentioned they’ve spoken with the Sixers, and now, a third has entered the mix. Per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, MarJon Beauchamp not only spoke with Philly, but things went well.

MarJon Beauchamp said he had a good meeting with the #Sixers here at the #NBA Draft Combine. The 6-6 wing played this past season for the NBA G League Ignite. pic.twitter.com/owywGb9UxG — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 19, 2022

Beauchamp is a six-foot-six wing who spent last season playing for G-League Ignite. The 21-year-old appeared in 12 games last season and posted averages of 15.1 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 2.3 APG, and 1.6 SPG.

During his meeting with the Sixers, Beauchamp said that defense was a main topic of conversation. As someone who prides himself on that end of the floor, the G-League Ignite standout thinks he can bring a “young energy” to the team.

“That’s what they said, you know, come in there and have defense,” Beauchamp said, regarding his discussion with Sixers reps. “Bring that energy, you know, a young energy, and just keep growing and keep getting better, and they said that they would do that.” According to Sports Illustrated.

Sixers Continue to Target Length in NBA Draft

If the Sixers do get their pick in this upcoming draft, it’s clear they have a type of player they want to add. One thing all the prospects that have confirmed talks with the Sixers have in common is length.

NC State freshman Terquavion Smith has also spoken with the Sixers during the draft combine. He, like Beauchamp and Kendall Brown, are athletic guard/wings with length to help on the defensive end.

Smith is a six-foot-three guard with a six-foot-six wingspan. In 32 games for NC State last season, he averaged 16.3 PPG, 2.1 APG, and 1.3 SPG while shooting 36.9% from three on high volume.

Matisse Thybulle Could be on the Move?

There are multiple reasons why the Sixers should be targeting wings this offseason, but one could be that a roster shakeup could be in the works. Not only is Danny Green’s future uncertain following his injury against the Heat in Game 6, but Philly’s defensive enigma could also be on the move.

Recent news has surfaced about Matisse Thybulle garnering interest around the league. While he has his limitations on the offensive end, the 25-year-old is fresh off being named to his second-straight All-Defense team. The team with the most notable interest in acquiring Thybulle is the Chicago Bulls.

This summer, the Sixers have a big decision to make regarding Thybulle. While they’ve already picked up his team option for next season, he is eligible for an extension off his rookie contract.

If the Sixers decide to pay Thybulle, the presence of James Harden should make them feel more confident. The All-Star guard elevated multiple members of the supporting cast with his playmaking, especially the defensive specialist. In 23 games following the All-Star break, Thybulle averaged 6.0 PPG (would be a career-high) and shot 38.5% from three, albeit on low volume.

Growing on the offensive end is by far the biggest step for Thybulle in his development. It has been an up-and-down ride over the past three seasons, but having the former MVP could be a catalyst in turning him into a two-way player.