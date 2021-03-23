Another Raptors Player Better Fit for Sixers at Trade Deadline?

Everyone keeps sending Kyle Lowry to his hometown team on a direct flight. Don’t pass go. Don’t collect $30 million.

While Lowry’s impressive credentials speak for themselves — six-time All-Star, NBA champion, gritty personality — it might not be the best fit for the Philadelphia 76ers. They are looking for spot-up shooters more than point guards since a guy named Ben Simmons is running the show.

Lowry is a luxury item, one that could cost the Sixers “two of Danny Green, Seth Curry and Tyrese Maxey (via Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer). That’s a huge investment for a 34-year-old who carries a base salary of $30 million.

Sixers president Daryl Morey should ask the Toronto Raptors about Lowry’s teammate, Norman Powell, if he really wants to add an intriguing shooter at the trade deadline. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard has been lights out from the field (49.6%) this year while hitting treys at a career-best 44.4%. He’s also averaging 19.6 points and 1.8 assists in 30.4 minutes per game, all career highs.

Norman Powell has been on fire over the last 6 games 🔥🔥🔥 28.2 PPG

3.3 RPG

2.8 APG

1.3 SPG

54 FG%

45 3P% UNDERRATED

Better yet, any team trading for Powell would acquire his Bird rights which allows them to go over the salary cap and re-sign him. The 27-year-old has one more year left on his contract ($11.6 million, per Spotrac) but it’s a players’ option that he’s expected to decline. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported that Powell is seeking a “$20 million annual salary” next year, almost $10 million less than Lowry.

Sixers Shouldn’t Mess with Team Chemistry

Anyone who has been keeping at least one good eye on the Sixers this year understands how close this team is to a championship. Finally. They weren’t winning games like Sunday night’s overtime thriller last year, so the idea of adding a new player into the mix is scary. The team chemistry is through the roof.

Secret to #Sixers success has been Doc Rivers. No question. It's not the way he calls Xs and Os, he has admitted to deferring to Ben Simmons at times. He holds players accountable and treats them like men. And he takes an active role in their personal lives.

“I think we’ve put in enough work and have enough equity, for that type of winning culture and for that type of winning basketball that we’ve been playing,” forward Tobias Harris said. “For us, we know each and every one of us needs the next guy out there to make plays for one another to keep going.”

"We're big in our team group text." -Tobias Harris

Adding another piece could cave that roof in, even if it’s someone as talented as Lowry. The Sixers would also have to include some serious young talent in a trade, guys like Paul Reed, Isaiah Joe, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey. One of those players and a second-round pick hopefully gets Toronto to the negotiating table. Is it worth it? Probably not.

Seth Curry Ruled Out for Tuesday’s Game

The Sixers will be without Seth Curry for a third straight game as he recovers from an ankle injury. The starting shooting guard got hurt last week late in the team’s frustrating overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Curry is considered day-to-day with no timetable for a return to action.

Seth Curry (left ankle sprain) and Joel Embiid (left knee bone bruise) are both listed as out for tomorrow's game against the Warriors on the evening injury report.

Steph Curry (tailbone) will miss the contest for the Golden State Warriors so there will be no rematch of the brothers’ epic backyard brawls. Their father Dell talked last week about how Seth used to swear he was the better shooter when the two were hooping as kids. Well, Seth is shooting 43.2% from deep this year compared to 40.8% for Steph so maybe he was right? Just kidding.