Sixers Members React to Brittney Griner Being Freed

The biggest news of the day that most woke up to was that Brittney Griner had officially been freed following months of being detained in Russia. The Philadelphia 76ers, like most of the county, were quick to give their reactions to the news. While the NBA and WNBA each offered their leaguewide statements on the matter, a few members of the Sixers spoke up to voice their individual opinions. Montrezl Harrell was the first player to react online to voice his approval by tweeting, “Long over due and wrong how they did our sister. We still riding wit you BG!”

A few members of the Sixers were also able and willing to give more in-depth comments on their opinion of the situation following Thursday’s practice.

Doc Rivers’ Thoughts

Doc Rivers has always been a coach active in social justice so it is no surprise he had his fingerprint on the pulse of the situation. When reporters asked about it, he replied, “Great news. Obviously, great news. I’m just excited. I’m happy. I want all Americans, not just Brittney, but we got people in other countries too who are hostages because they’re American. No other reason. They’re Americans so it was good that we can strike a deal. I don’t know the whole thing. I’m sure we probably let a criminal back out on the streets. I don’t know that, but it’s just great for Brittney. I can’t imagine what she’s gone through over this last year. I just hope she’s healthy, her mental health is strong, and she can get back and just reintegrate herself back into our country,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

As Rivers referenced, there was not much anyone could do to help with the process. However, he has played a part in a number of social justice movements outside of the Griner situation. During training camp this year he took the Sixers to the International African American Museum to promote their growth mindset. He is one of the 12 members of the NBA’s Social Justice Coalition which was formed during the 2020 restart and has been outspoken on various issues such as voting and police brutality.

Sources: NBA Social Justice Coalition Board: Governors: Micky Arison, Steve Ballmer, Clay Bennett, Marc Lasry, Vivek Randadive

Players: Carmelo Anthony, Avery Bradley, Sterling Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns

Coaches: Lloyd Pierce, Doc Rivers — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2020

Tobias Harris Gives Opinion

Another member of the organization who has been outspoken on important issues during his Sixers tenure is Tobias Harris. He also voiced his approval and stated, “It was great to hear. I woke up this morning and I saw that and it was a smile to my face. Just because obviously her being in the WNBA and the basketball community and having that situation going on over there and a lot of us here praying for her and also sending well-wishes, there wasn’t much any of us could do and for her to be free and be able to come back home, I know her family’s super excited and happy, that made me feel good this morning waking up and hearing the news,” per Ky Carlin of SixersWire.

Just last season Harris was a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion. He has particularly made it a mission to help eliminate inequalities within school systems that have historically harmed people of color. He awarded $300,000 to the Funds for the School District of Philadelphia through the Tobias Harris Charitable Fund as well as created Tobias’ Top Teachers Program to help assist in the recruitment and retention of Black male teachers. He also distributed over 30,000 books to over 8,000 Philadelphia children during this time.

Tobias Harris (@tobias31) on being a finalist for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award: “It’s a huge honor… I play in Philadelphia, and that’s where I live – I want to really get down to the roots of the school system & help the kids in the Philadelphia area.” — Lauren Rosen (@LaurenMRosen) June 12, 2021

While they still have plenty to figure out on the court, it is great to see the Sixers have some standup human beings representing the organization. They have a much-needed rest period following their loss to the Rockets on Monday but will return to action against the Lakers tomorrow. With a seven-game homestand ahead and James Harden back on the court, hopefully, the team can begin to turn a corner and get back in the win column.