Sixers Fans React to ‘Embarrassing’ Joel Embiid MVP Snub

For the second-straight season, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was one of the league’s most dominant forces in the NBA. Between putting an emphasis on his health and being utilized in different ways, the All-Star center’s game reached new heights.

As one of the NBA’s top performers, Embiid was dead-center in the MVP discussion once again. He was named a finalist alongside Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Embiid pulled out all the stops this season to build an MVP case with no holes. Along with leading the league in scoring and posting a career-high in assists per game, he appeared in 68 games, the most for his career in a single regular season.

Despite all these factors, Embiid fell short once again. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jokic has secured MVP for the second consecutive season.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been voted the NBA’s Most Valuable Player for a second consecutive season, sources tell ESPN. A formal announcement is expected this week. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 9, 2022

Fans And Media Up In Arms

When the news came out, many were shocked at the decision. Especially Sixers fans, as they felt Embiid went above and beyond in an attempt to win the first MVP of his career. They quickly rushed to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the decision.

They really robbed Embiid ? This league a joke — ✰ (@supahslimey) May 9, 2022

Grandfather asked what time the MVP Jokic plays tonight? — Steven Conrad Jr. (@StevenConradJr) May 9, 2022

It’s amazing how Joel Embiid plays the best ball of his career for the second-straight season, wins the scoring title and stayed healthy (which many people criticized him for). But it still wasn’t good enough. — Jovan Alford (@Jovan10) May 9, 2022

It’s so funny that when you ask NBA players who the MVP is they say Joel Embiid!! Seems like they would know more about basketball then media members that never played the sport 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Philly Talk Podcast (@Philly_Mike25) May 9, 2022

Even some media members and others around the sport were up in arms over the Nuggets All-Star securing the award again.

Has to be so embarrassing to wake up today knowing you voted for Jokic to win MVP over Embiid — Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) May 9, 2022

I can’t believe they gave that man MVP. — Kahleah Copper (@kahleahcopper) May 9, 2022

And y’all wrong as hell for taking that MVP away from the goD. (*check my old tweets since that’s what y’all like doing…) — andre (@andre) May 9, 2022

Joel Embiid Surely To Respond In A Big Way

In the end, this was a tough break for Joel Embiid. While all three candidates had good reasons for winning, it appeared this was the year he checked all the boxes. Along with dominating games on a nightly basis, he led his team through one of the most drama-filled stalemates in NBA history.

Before the season began, the Ben Simmons saga hung a dark cloud over the Sixers. While it came to an end at the trade deadline, the team still had to address it and see their name in headlines daily. A situation like this could have derailed most locker rooms, but Embiid did an incredible job as a leader and conducted himself like a professional.

While Jokic also had to play without All-Star teammates, what Embiid dealt with was a very different situation. Being asked about Simmons constantly, he always had to keep his composure and never said the wrong thing. He always kept the focus on basketball, and his stellar play was a testament to that.

Embiid worked hard to cement himself in the upper echelon of NBA superstars, and it is a shame he still awaits some well-deserved recognition. That being said, it will surely motivate him moving forward. He is already doing what he can to rejuvenate the Sixers in their series against the Miami Heat, and this news is going to add fuel to the fire. Knowing Embiid, he will likely come out in Game 5 and look to make a statement.

Winning MVP would have been a great moment for Embiid, but his sights have always been much higher. From the beginning of the season, his top priority was bringing home a championship to the city of Philadelphia. One accolade might have overlooked him, but his chances of securing a title are very much alive.