Reggie Miller Admits He Thought He Would Play for Sixers

Basketball Hall of Famer Reggie Miller played the entirety of his NBA career with the Indiana Pacers. However, before being drafted into the NBA, Miller revealed that he thought he was going to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Miller gave the full details during an internet livestream. When asked if he and Sixers legend Charles Barkley could have worked together as a duo, not only did Miller say yes but revealed he thought they were going to be teammates.

“In fact, it was told me that it was going to happen in 1987 when I was visiting teams,” Miller said. I can’t remember who the owner or general manager was at the time, but they were like, ‘We’re selecting you at 16,’ Miller said, which was aggregated by Landon Buford via his X account.

“I’m like, ‘Great, I get to play with Sir Charles. This is going to be awesome.’ Indiana had different ideas at number 11, they snatched me up. I thought for the longest (time), I was going to be a Philadelphia 76er at the 16th selection and play with Sir Charles.”

Knowing what Miller would go on to become and where the Sixers were at in 1987, he would have been a more than welcome addition, as Moses Malone was gone and Julius Erving’s career was winding down. Miller and Barkley together may have kept the Sixers relevant in the 1990s, and Barkley may have played his entire career with the Sixers.

James Harden’s Been in Touch With Two Clippers Stars

Though the Sixers and Los Angeles Clippers still haven’t agreed on a James Harden trade, Harden has reportedly been in touch with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, according to Yahoo Sports’ Vincent Goodwill.

“What I’ve heard is that, hey, James has been in conversation with Paul and Kawhi, and they’re all kind of on the same page,” Goodwill said on the August 26 episode of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast.

Since George and Leonard joined forces with the Clippers, they’ve been a capable team when they’ve taken the floor. The one issue they’ve had is finding a capable playmaker. They’ve relied on the likes of Patrick Beverley, Rajon Rondo, Eric Bledsoe, and John Wall, but none of them have stuck.

Having led the NBA in assists per game during the 2022-23 season, per NBA.com, Harden would be the best playmaker they’ve had since joining the Clippers in 2019.

Ime Udoka Didn’t Want James Harden Reunion

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons revealed why the Houston Rockets decided to pass on bringing back James Harden after hiring Ime Udoka as head coach.

“Udoka came in, he got the job at the end of April, and they were like, ‘What about James Harden?’ He said, ‘Yeah, we can think about it!’” Simmons explained on the August 20 edition of The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Then when he got the job he said, ‘I don’t f****** want that guy,’ and they threw their weight in front of it. That’s what happened.

“Harden thought he was going there. He thought he was getting a big contract. That’s why he took less money to help Philly win for a year because he knew he was going to leave. That’s my theory, and I think I’m right. Once that Houston thing got pulled out and Daryl says, ‘We’re going to trade you this summer,’ he looks around, and nobody f****** wants James Harden!”