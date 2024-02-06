Possible Timetable Revealed for Joel Embiid’s Return After Surgery

The timetable for MVP Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers to be re-evaluated after what is being called a “left meniscus procedure” has been set at four weeks, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

While the timeline will shut the door on the possibility of Embiid getting his second MVP in as many years, as it will be impossible for him to reach the league’s 65 game minimum to qualify for the award, it leaves the door open to the possibility that Embiid could return for the playoffs.

The 76ers currently sit at 30-19, 5th place in the east. They have 33 games remaining on their schedule.

Embiid’s Historic Play

Whether you are a fan of the 76ers or not, it is impossible to not recognize the incredible level that Embiid was playing at this year.

Embiid was averaging 36.1 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. The only player to ever average 35 or more points, 10 or more rebounds, and 5 or more assists in a season was Wilt Chamberlain in 1963-64.

Outside of the sheer numbers, Embiid’s efficiency from virtually everywhere on the court is astounding. No player ever has averaged 35 or more points per game while shooting at least 50% from the floor and at least 30% from three, Embiid was shooting 53.9% from the filed and 36.3% from three.

Different from much of the league’s big men, Embiid was getting buckets from everywhere on the court. Embiid was averaging 4.6 made field goals in the restricted area, 2.7 made field goals in the paint (non-restricted area), and 3.3 made field goals in the mid-range. He was the only player in the league this year to average at least 4 field goals in the restricted area, 2 field goals in the paint, and 3 field goals in the mid-range this year.

On the defensive end, Embiid was averaging 1.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game. According to Defensive Estimated Plus-Minus, a composite metric which estimates a player’s impact on defense per 100 possessions, Embiid’s +3.4 was tied for the fifth best in the entire league.

How Will the 76ers Replace Embiid’s Production?

The big question now becomes how will the 76ers replace Embiid’s production until he (hopefully) returns from injury?

Much of the weight of Embiid’s absence will likely fall on the shoulders of All-Star Tyrese Maxey. The fourth-year guard is having a career year, averaging 25.9 points and 6.4 assists per game. Over his last five games, Maxey is scoring just a shade under 30 points per game while shooting 47% from the field and 50% from three.

Tobias Harris scored 17 points in the 76ers’ 118-102 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on February 5. Harris is another player who could be primed to fill some of the space left by Embiid’s injury.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report reported on February 6 that the 76ers may look to add talent to its roster prior to the February 8 trade deadline, writing “chances are Philly takes its biggest swing on a versatile wing stopper with a reliable outside shot.” Buckley added some names that Philadelphia could be monitoring, including Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O’Neale, Jerami Grant, De’Andre Hunter, and Bruce Brown.