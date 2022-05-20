Sixers Could Reunite With Two-Time All-Star in Free Agency, Says Insider

After getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the Philadelphia 76ers are back to the drawing board as they look to build a contender. Daryl Morey made a big swing at the trade deadline to acquire star talent and now has to focus on solidifying the supporting cast around Joel Embiid and James Harden.

Filling the backup center spot has been a yearly tradition for the Sixers, and Morey once again needs to bring in someone to fill in behind the MVP runner-up. While we are still more than a month away from free agency, speculation is already rising about a possible Sixers reunion this summer.

Alex Schiffer of “The Athletic” recently tossed out the idea that free-agent big man Andre Drummond could find his way back to Philly in free agency. The former All-Star was sent to Brooklyn alongside Ben Simmons and Seth Curry in the James Harden trade.

“The Sixers missed Drummond after the trade and the 6-foot-11 center remains tight with Doc Rivers, who has known him since he was a teenager. The two still talk frequently. Now that Rivers is slated to return as Philadelphia’s head coach next year, Drummond could reunite with him if that’s his preference and the money is the same,” writes Schiffer.

Doc Rivers could play a pivotal role in this reunion going down. When Drummond first signed with the Sixers, he admitted that his connection and conversation with the head coach were a deciding factor.

Andre Drummond is Still a Perfect fit With Sixers

During exit interviews, having mentally and physically tough guys was a common theme among the Sixers. At 6-foot-11 and 279 pounds, Drummond checks that box in a big way. Upon his departure, it was clear his physicality around the rim was missed.

Another area Drummond provides a lift in is rebounding. This was a weak point for the Sixers all year, especially in the playoffs. Throughout his career, Drummond has made a name for himself with his rebounding prowess. The 28-year-old led the association in rebounding four times between 2015-2020.

In 49 games with the Sixers this season, Drummond averaged 6.1 PPG, 8.8 RPG, and 2.0 APG. If Morey is prioritizing toughness in the offseason, bringing Drummond back for another run would be a huge addition.

Sixers Should Still be Eyeing “Embiid Insurance”

While Joel Embiid has changed the narrative regarding his health over the past two years, the Sixers still need to emphasize putting a suitable backup behind him. Part of what made Drummond such a good option behind Embiid was that he could step into the starting lineup and produce whenever needed.

Outside of his rookie season, Drummond was a full-time starter until he got to the Sixers. Due to Embiid being a perennial MVP candidate, he willingly took on a reserve role. That being said, Drummond always stayed ready for nights when Embiid was out.

Drummond started 12 games for the Sixers before being traded, but one stands out above the rest. That being in January against the Grizzlies when he posted 16 points, 23 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks in a win. Drummond also recorded back-to-back 20-rebound games against the Knicks and Bucks in November.

Making sure Embiid is fully healthy entering the playoffs is the top goal for the Sixers every year. Having a starting-caliber center behind him to fill in whenever needed makes life much easier over the course of a long season.