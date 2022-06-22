High-Profile Rapper Interested in Buying Sixers Ownership Stake

Famed rapper Rick Ross is interested in buying a minority ownership in the Philadelphia 76ers. The “Maybach Music” artist revealed his intentions by popping into the comments section on Michael Rubin’s farewell Instagram post to Sixers fans. Ross wrote: “I’ll buy his 10% lol.”

Rubin is selling off his 10% stake in the Sixers due to a conflict of business interests as the celebrity CEO looks to expand his Fanatics brand into sports gambling and individual player partnerships. It’s unclear if his shares of the Sixers are for sale, but consider Ross interested. The Miami native had been trying to buy a 5% ownership stake in his hometown Dolphins, plus he’s often perched courtside at Heat games.

Rick Ross wants to buy Michael Rubin’s 10% share of the Sixers 👀 pic.twitter.com/cr0a79ahxg — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) June 22, 2022

Was Ross just messing around on social media? Or was The Boss being serious? That’s the $290 million question. According to The Associated Press, Rubin shelled out $290 million for his 10% ownership stake in the Sixers back in 2011. That price has skyrocketed, with the franchise valued at $2.45 billion (via Forbes). Ross has a total net worth of $45 million, per Celebrity Net Worth, so he would likely need partners to get a piece of the pie.

Meanwhile, Rubin promised to remain a courtside fixture at Sixers games, delivering a renewed vow on Instagram: “The Philadelphia 76ers will ALWAYS be my team. You will continue to still find me in my usual spot at the Wells Fargo Center, screaming with you louder than I usually do and soaking in the best energy in any arena in the world.” That means the seat next to him will probably still be occupied by Meek Mill.

You and I just getting started! Lots of championships to win on the court and in biz!! Love u bro! https://t.co/ARNLYJg3kZ — Michael Rubin (@michaelrubin) June 22, 2022

Sixers ‘By Far’ Favorites to Land P.J. Tucker

There is more smoke to the rumors linking P.J. Tucker to the Sixers. Veteran NBA reporter Marc Stein called Philadelphia “by far the favorite” to sign Tucker if he is indeed ready to leave the Miami Heat. Stein wrote the following:

If P.J. Tucker is prepared to leave Miami, Philadelphia is regarded as by far the favorite to sign him away, league sources say. Tucker is poised to receive a three-year, $30 million contract offer in free agency from Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey, GM for Tucker’s first three seasons in Houston.

Recent news: Sixers are actively shopping pick #23 and Matisse Thybulle to clear cap space to offer PJ Tucker a 3yr/30 mil contract. There is mutual interest between PJ and the Sixers (Keith Pompey) The Sixers are also interested in acquiring SG Eric Gordon via trade. — Sixers Nation (@PHLSixersNation) June 22, 2022

It was reported earlier this week that Tucker would opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season. The Morey connection is real, plus Joel Embiid went on record saying he wanted Tucker in a Sixers uniform.

Team Comfortable Keeping No. 23 Pick

While much of the speculation has centered around the Sixers trading the No. 23 pick in Thursday’s draft, there is a chance they hold onto it and take an impact rookie.

Hearing the same as @btoporek. There's no "Tucker or bust" situation and they're exploring many options. Also been told the team is not desperate to move Thybulle or pick 23. They still think Matisse can help them and have a list of players they feel comfortable taking at 23. https://t.co/jFOEitHuyh — Paul Hudrick (@PaulHudrick) June 22, 2022

According to Liberty Ballers, it’s not a “Tucker-or-bust situation” in the first round. And the Sixers are “not desperate” to move the pick.

“The team would feel comfortable making the pick and has a list of players they believe could help them,” wrote Paul Hudrick. “As a team outside the lottery, they have looked into seeing what they could get in exchange for that pick.”