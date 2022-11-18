Sixers in Talks to Potentially Part With $180 Million Starter: Report

Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers are still searching for the missing pieces to elevate themselves to a true championship contender. While the additions of De’Anthony Melton, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House have provided the roster with some more depth, the Sixers still do not look as complete as many hoped when entering the season. It is difficult to make impactful trades in the NBA as you must give up something to bring new talent in. Signs may be pointing towards one Sixers player potentially being on the move as a recent report by Shams Charania of The Atheltic indicated Tobias Harris has been floated out there as the NBA trade season begins to heat up.

As was stated in the report, “76ers officials have begun their usual check-ins with teams across the league ahead of the Dec. 15 date for players who signed contracts in the offseason to be traded, when trade talks begin to intensify. Philadelphia’s Tobias Harris has come up in the 76ers’ conversations with clubs so far, league sources said,” per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Why Harris Could Be Traded

Few players have seen their roles change as much as Harris during his time with the Sixers. The 30-year-old was first brought in to complete a ‘Big Four’ and play alongside Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Jimmy Butler. While Butler walked in free agency following the 2018-19 season, the Sixers signed Harris to a long-term deal worth 5-years and $180 million. Since this time he has seen his role grow to as significant as the Sixers’ number two scoring option at times but also has seen his role minimized following the addition of James Harden.

With Harden’s arrival and Tyrese Maxey’s growth each occurring, Harris has slid down the Sixers’ offensive pecking order. To his credit, he has done everything possible to fit what the team needs. Harris has become more willing off the catch-and-shoot and has adapted his game to fit the three-and-D style of play that is necessary for the Sixers’ success.

While this adjustment deserves praise, it is still a difficult pill to swallow that the team’s fourth offensive option is being paid the most on the team this year. The $37.6 million Harris is due this season is more than Embiid ($33.6 million) and Harden ($33.0 million).

Perhaps even more important than this is that Harris will never naturally fit the role the Sixers need him to. The role of three-and-D wings has become increasingly important in the modern NBA but far too many players are lumped into the category that don’t truly fit the description. The most glaring area of this with Harris is on the defensive end.

While he has admittedly taken strides forward, Harris will never be a defensive glove capable of picking up an opposing team’s top perimeter option. Tucker is the Sixers’ other best defensive option but is also limited by his age and size restrictions. Philadelphia will continue to generate most of its offense from the trio of Harden, Embiid, and Maxey, but need to see an impact on the defensive end from the supporting players. Flipping Harris for a player that is a more natural fit for the role the Sixers desire could be a positive move for the team.

Tobias Harris fights through the contact 💪🏽pic.twitter.com/wnaUsAbEFs — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) November 13, 2022

Why a Trade is Unlikley

While this is great in theory, the Sixers must find a partner willing to take on the Tennessee product. Harris’ contract has been widely criticized during his tenure in Philadelphia and this high-dollar amount can be attributed to the root of fans’ unhappiness with the forward. This is far from the first time Harris’ name has come up in trade rumors and there has never reportedly been much traction to come from this. When looking at ways to improve the roster, Harris is a necessary place to start due to the large percentage of the salary cap he takes up, but this does not mean a deal is imminent.

Just hearing that there has been chatter isn't something to concern yourself with too much. When there are hard details of advanced talks, then pay attention. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) November 18, 2022

It also should be noted that simply replacing Harris will not necessarily make the Sixers better. So far this season the 11-year veteran is averaging 14.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and a career-high 1.6 steals. He also is shooting 5.2 three-point attempts per game which is the most he has during his time with the Sixers and is connecting at a 39.7% rate. 4.7 of these three-point attempts are from catch-and-shoot opportunities and he has a 57.4% effective field-goal percentage on these attempts.

Trading Harris to improve the team would be a move that makes sense, but trading him just for the sake of getting rid of him does not. This has been the biggest holdup in a deal thus far as the Sixers still need the production that he brings. For the time being, there does not look to be an imminent deal, but Harris’ name will be one to watch as the trade deadline inches closer.