Former MVP Floated as James Harden’s Replacement for Sixers

Because of all the uncertainty surrounding his free agency, the notion of James Harden‘s replacement has been floated around since the Philadelphia 76ers‘ season ended. Among the options the Sixers could look into, The Athletic’s Danny Leroux named former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook as a possible option.

Leroux listed the Sixers as one of the “high-end teams looking for guard depth.” Although he listed the Sixers as an option only if Harden parts ways with them this summer. Leroux added what could potentially sway Westbrook as a free agent this offseason.

“There does not appear to be another franchise likely to offer a starting spot (or starter money), but there could be young rosters and possibly playoff-caliber teams offering a third-guard role.”

Should Harden leave the Sixers, that could potentially open up a starting spot that Westbrook could fill. Westbrook is not the shooter that Harden is, but he would help replace much of the playmaking that Harden brings. Westbrook averaged 7.5 assists a game during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers during the 2022-23 season.

Again, this would all only be considered if Harden leaves, which is not a foregone conclusion, but as far as replacements go, the Sixers could do worse than Westbrook.

Chris Paul-James Harden Trade Has ‘Circulated’

On June 9, NBA Insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported that the idea of the Sixers exchanging Harden to the Phoenix Suns for Chris Paul has been brought up.

“There’s the idea of Phoenix exchanging Paul for James Harden, which has quietly circulated around some league personnel since the NBA Draft Combine in Chicago,” Fischer wrote. “A reunion between Harden and Durant makes for great fodder, and the bearded point guard could feasibly pick up his 2023-24 player option on the condition Philadelphia trades him to the Suns.”

Such a deal would only be completed if Harden agrees to opt in to his contract, which could potentially cost him more money if he chooses that route. If the Sixers agree to that trade. Fischer referenced a similar trade happening with Paul when he was acquired by the Houston Rockets.

“You may remember Paul pulled that exact maneuver to join Harden in Houston in 2017. Harden, though, stands to gain quite a bit more financially from either staying pat with the 76ers or returning to the Rockets and their $60-plus million in-waiting cap space.”

NBA Exec Says James Harden is Not a Max Player

An NBA executive told Heavy Sports’ Steve Bulpett that while he believes Harden is using the Rockets for leverage, he added that Harden won’t get the contract he wants because he’s no longer that kind of player.

“There’s this talk about him going back to Houston, but from what I understand it’s nothing more than a negotiating ploy. He knows that these guys aren’t going to max him. He’s no longer a max player, but he’s hoping that Philly wants him back and is willing to pay him.

Another executive agreed with that sentiment while talking with Bulpett, though the exec added that Harden is still a quality player.

“Look, in the right situation, I think he could be an important part of a team. He could contribute to a good team,” said an Eastern Conference exec told Heavy. “But is he ready to take that role and be paid what that role is worth? From our conversations, what James is looking for is someone to pay him at a rate that he thinks that he’s worth, which he’s not.”