Ex-Sixer Seth Curry Called ‘Logical’ Addition For Division Rival

Former Philadelphia 76ers sharpshooter Seth Curry will be a free agent this offseason. Curry should have plenty of suitors this summer because of his abilities as a sharpshooter. Because of his accuracy from three, Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report mentioned him among the possible targets for the New York Knicks.

“Options abound, and the Knicks should have their full midlevel exception to offer. Brooklyn Nets free agent Seth Curry and his career 40.5 percent mark from three, which ranks fifth among players with at least 1,500 attempts, would be a logical cross-borough signing,” Hughes wrote.

Curry kept up his usual three-point shooting accuracy this season with the Nets, shooting 40.5% from distance. The Knicks are coming off getting the No. 5 seed in the playoffs, along with their most lengthy playoff run since 2013, so they undoubtedly will be looking for players who will add to what they are building.

Curry could potentially give them three-point shooting and second-unit scoring, but the ex-Sixer should have plenty of teams vying for his services.

Seth Curry Named as Possible Sixers Free Agent Target

While naming players the Sixers could potentially get with the $12.2 million mid-level exception – which would only become an option if James Harden skips tow, – The Athletic’s Rich Hofmann named Curry among the players the Sixers could go after, though he said it would only be possible if he signs on an inexpensive deal.

“If he’s gettable at a cheaper price, Seth Curry is someone who the Sixers also could look to bring back as a bench option. We know he’s capable of running pick-and-rolls with Embiid,” Hofmann wrote.

Curry was originally acquired by the Sixers in 2020 in exchange for Josh Richardson and played with the team until 2022 when they traded him to the Nets in the mega-deal that landed Harden. Like Hofmann said, he would bring familiarity to the Sixers because of his experience with some of their players.

There were other players that Hofmann named, such as Miami Heat guards Max Strus and Gabe Vincent, where Hofmann focused more on what Strus could do for the Sixers.

“Miami’s backcourt of Max Strus and Gabe Vincent could be worth a look,” Hofmann said. “Strus would be the higher priority target for my taste due to his ability to shoot off screens and guard. He might command more money than $12.2 million per year, but with Miami having a lot of money already committed for next season, it might not hurt to offer it.”

Sam Cassell Leaving Sixers For Celtics

On June 4, NBA Insider Shams Charania reported that Sixers assistant Sam Cassell is leaving the team to join Joe Mazzulla’s coaching staff on the Boston Celtics.

Sam Cassell has agreed to join the Boston Celtics coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2023

Cassell played for the Celtics towards the end of his days as a player and has made a name for himself as an assistant since starting that career path in 2009. Cassell has been an assistant with the Washington Wizards, Los Angeles Clippers, Sixers, and Celtics and had been an assistant under former Sixers coach Doc Rivers during his time both with the Clippers and Sixers.