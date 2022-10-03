Former Sixers Sniper Expected to Miss Preseason Matchup with Former Team

The return of Philadelphia 76ers basketball is here as preseason is set to tipoff in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. While it is only preseason there are plenty of notable storylines between these two teams. The Nets and Sixers swapped their disgruntled stars at the deadline last season in a franchise-altering trade centered around Ben Simmons and James Harden. While Simmons is expected to make his first on-court appearance in 470 days, a different former Sixer will not be suiting up. After getting surgery on his left ankle during the offseason, Seth Curry will be absent from the Nets vs Sixers preseason matchup to kick off the 2022-23 season.

Nets say Seth Curry and TJ Warren are out for tomorrow’s preseason opener. Ben Simmons will make his Nets debut tomorrow against the 76ers. — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 2, 2022

Seth Curry’s Impact on Philly

Perhaps unlike some of the other members of the trade, Curry will be remembered fondly for the time he spent in Philadelphia. The 32-year-old spent just 102 games with the Sixers which is the second longest tenure with a singular team during his NBA career. He initially was traded from the Mavericks to the Sixers in exchange for Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft in one of Daryl Morey’s first moves upon coming to the Sixers.

In the two seasons with the team, Curry averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.8 rebounds per game. He also connected on 42.6% of his three-point attempts during his time with the team. Curry formed a dynamic two-man partner with Joel Embiid due to his shooting gravity and exceeded expectations throughout his tenure in Philly. During the fateful Hawks series in 2021, Curry averaged 21 points and was the team’s third-leading scorer (behind Embiid and Tobias Harris) throughout the postseason run.

Curry has not been shy in reflecting positively on his experience in Philadelphia since moving on. He has also produced at a high level upon joining the Nets and averaged 14.5 points per game in the team’s brief playoff appearance. Curry underwent arthroscopic ankle surgery in the offseason which will be the reason for his absence tonight. This is not expected to limit his regular season availability.

Seth Curry isn’t playing tonight because he’s still getting his left ankle right after off-season surgery. But here’s a look at how well he’s moving to give a rough sense of how far out he is from making a return pic.twitter.com/jyazTOSDyR — Kristian Winfield (@Krisplashed) October 3, 2022

Simmons’ Availability

The more notable storyline will be the Sixers’ former number one overall pick making his return to Philadelphia. It has been since June 20, 2021 since Simmons last stepped foot on a basketball court in a competitive environment. It has been a hectic time period since then filled with trade requests, legal battles, and off-court drama.

This preseason appearance will be the first step to returning to normalcy for the 26-year-old. While there are plenty of gripes about his handling of the situation, Simmons has plenty of time to turn around his career narrative by producing on the court. Ripping the bandaid off and getting back on the court against his former team (although it is only preseason) is the best route for the Nets guard.

It is worth noting that the game will take place in Brooklyn so his return to Philadelphia will have to wait. Simmons notably made his return last season without stepping on the court and was not received well by the home fans. Signs also seem to be pointing toward Embiid and Harden missing the matchup after an extensive workout this morning.