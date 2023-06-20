Sixers Guard Considered ‘Least Likely’ to Return Next Season: Report

On top of James Harden, the Philadelphia 76ers will have multiple players who will enter free agency. Among their other free agents who will hit the market this summer, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reported which one is the most likely to find a new team this summer.

“Philadelphia has a free-agent quartet outside of Harden to manage this offseason: Paul Reed, Jalen McDaniels, Georges Niang, and Shake Milton. Milton is the least likely of those players to return next season, sources say, as the veteran guard looks for a potential opportunity for more minutes (this could change if Harden were to walk in free agency),” Neubeck wrote.

Milton has been with the Sixers since 2018. Despite being the longest-tenured Sixers outside of Joel Embiid, he did not have much of a role on the team during the 2023 playoffs, as most of his minutes came when the games had already been decided.

Perhaps he would get a bigger role should he come back if Harden in fact leaves, but for obvious reasons, the Sixers are much more focused on keeping Harden knowing his importance to the team.

Sixers More Optimistic That James Harden Will Re-Sign

On June 19, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Harden’s chances of re-signing with the Sixers aren’t as bad as previously assumed, going as far as saying the Sixers have become more confident in his return.

“For the Sixers, a return to Philadelphia doesn’t seem as bleak as it did a month ago. There’s varying levels of belief that Harden could re-sign with the Sixers, depending on who you talk to. Sources have said the Sixers are more optimistic that he’ll re-sign.”

Pompey explained the contract that the Sixers would be willing to offer Harden.

“The Sixers are not willing to hinder the team’s short- or long-term future by overpaying for Harden. The prevailing thought is a deal in the two-year range would be ideal for the 14-year veteran.”

Though Harden returning appears to grow stronger as a possibility, Pompey reiterated that Harden is interested in returning to the Houston Rockets.

“Sources have said Harden’s interest in returning to Houston is mutual and not a ploy to get a lucrative deal out of the Sixers.”

Dario Saric Floated as Sixers Free Agent Target

While talking about possible frontcourt additions that could help the Sixers, Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire explained why Philly should chase Dario Saric as a free agent.

“Why not reunite with Saric? The former Sixer has played for three teams since his initial stay in Philadelphia, but he shot 39.1% from deep after being traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder at the 2023 deadline. He is a skilled big man, he stretches the floor, he can rebound the ball, and he’s a skilled passer. A reunion with Saric would add more depth to the bench unit,” Carlin wrote.

While not originally drafted by the Sixers, the team traded for his draft rights during the 2014 NBA Draft. Saric came over to the NBA in 2016 and played for the Sixers until 2018 when he was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Saric not only is a career 36% shooter from deep, but he would also bring familiarity to the team due to his experience with Joel Embiid.