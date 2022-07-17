Insider Reveals Shocking Details of Sixers Two-Way Signing

When NBA free agency went underway on June 30th, the Philadelphia 76ers wasted little time making new additions to their roster. In the initial flurry of signings, Daryl Morey inked forwards P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. to multi-year deals. He then went on to make a third move that flew a bit under the radar.

Fresh off winning G-League MVP honors, Trevelin Queen landed a two-way deal with the Sixers. The six-foot-six guard spent the past two years in the Houston Rockets organization, playing for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. In 19 games last season, Queen posted an absurd stat line of 25.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.0 APG, and 3.4 SPG.

Since signing with the Sixers, Queen took the trip to Las Vegas to showcase his game in the NBA Summer League. Through five matchups in Vegas, he is averaging 13.4 PPG, 3.8 RPG, and 3.2 APG.

Away from the action, Queen interviewed with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. It was there that it came out that the young guard had no idea he had landed an NBA contract in the moment. At the time, Queen was on a cruise and was without cellphone reception.

“It’s always bad timing to go into free agency while you’re on a cruise, that’s exactly what Trevelin Queen did.” Said Haynes “If his agent found a deal out there, and if he couldn’t reach his client, he was going to agree to the best deal. So that’s exactly what happened, the Philadelphia 76ers came calling, and his agent agreed, and when his client came back from his cruise he was informed that he is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.”

Analyst Praises Tevelin Queen’s Summer League Play

One thing Trevelin Queen proved he could do in the G-League is score in bunches. That willingness to create offense has translated to the Summer League and is turning heads for some. Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice cited Queen’s willingness as a shooter and said it’s something other players on the team could learn from.

All those ideas he had as a creator and the confidence he had as a shooter were finally rewarded on Wednesday night, with Queen getting an early shot to drop and then canning two more threes before the first half had ended. Queen possesses something that you wish the Sixers could transfer to some of their most important players — confidence as a shooter. The moment a ball touches his hands, he feels that he is within range of a make if he’s able to get the shot up. If anything, a bit more discretion might be the key to him carving out an NBA role.

Tyrese Maxey Training With LeBron James

Sixers rising star Tyrese Maxey has spent time in Vegas with the Sixers but did not partake in Summer League. Instead, he’s been training with some of the NBA’s top players. Videos recently surfaced of Maxey working out with James Harden and assistant coach Sam Cassell, and now he’s been spotted with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

Tyrese Maxey getting some work in with LeBron James 👑👀 🎥 via @ChrisJHoops on IG pic.twitter.com/jkWHoy8QKk — Pick Swap Podcast (@PickSwapPod) July 15, 2022

The 21-year-old guard is looking to build off the breakout season he had in 2022, where he posted averages of 17.5 PPG, 4.3 APG, and shot 42.7% from beyond the arc.