Sixers Pushed to Sign Journeyman Sharpshooter in Free Agency

This offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have done an excellent job of adding a plethora of shooting around their star duo. With the addition of players like Danuel House Jr., P.J. Tucker, and De’Anthony Melton, Joel Embiid and James Harden now have a plethora of reliable kick-out options.

While the Sixers’ roster is mostly set in stone, Ky Carlin of USA Today recently listed three wing players the team could still target in free agency. Among the players mentioned was veteran sharpshooter Wayne Ellington. The 34-year-old most recently played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.

The well-traveled veteran is a career 38.2% shooter from deep and while streaky at times, he is another reliable wing player Philadelphia can rely on. He is also not the worst defender out on the perimeter and he can give coach Doc Rivers some peace when he turns to the bench unit.

He may be getting up there in age, but Ellington has proved he can still be a knockdown shooter for an NBA team. In the 43 games he played for the Lakers last season, he averaged 6.7 PPG and shot 38.9% from deep on good volume. If the Sixers do have their sights set on another floor-spacing guard, Ellington makes sense on a veteran’s minimum deal.

Sixers Could Reunite With Familiar Face

For teams looking to compete for a title, having good veterans is essential. If the Sixers were looking to add more experience to the end of the bench, reuniting with a familiar face could be on their radar.

Bleacher Report recently ranked the top ten free agents still available. On the list is Andre Iguodala. The 38-year-old is rapidly approaching the end of his career but could be enticed by a situation that could potentially add another ring to his resume.

What Iguodala can offer in terms of leadership, mentorship and basketball IQ can make a real difference, but he’s also a heady defender and playmaker as well. He played only 603 minutes in 2021-22, but he averaged a career-high 6.9 assists per 75 possessions. And the already stellar Warriors’ net rating was comfortably better when he was on the floor.

Iguodala appeared in 31 games for the Golden State Warriors last season and averaged 4.0 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 3.7 APG. He also spent the first eight years of his career in Philadelphia after being drafted ninth overall by the Sixers back in 2004.

Sixers Fans React to ‘Slim’ James Harden

Along with taking a huge pay cut to allow the Sixers to bolster the roster, James Harden got to work behind the scenes to better himself for this upcoming season. After dealing with hamstring injuries for the past two years, the All-Star point guard vowed to get himself back into elite shape.

Photos of Harden recently popped up on social media, and his work to get his body right is fully apparent. Fans were quick to react to how slim he looks with training camp just a few weeks away.

Slim James Harden has arrived 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/Bd5FGKkfwg — Daily NBA Fantasy  (@DailyNBAFantasy) July 24, 2022

James Harden Looks hella slim pic.twitter.com/b1z8FM5xGb — League Alerts (@LeagueAlerts) July 24, 2022

Looking slim and trim James!! — Keisha W. (@Taurus510W) July 14, 2022

Harden is aware of the opportunity he has in front of him and doesn’t want it to go to waste. The former MVP is fully committed to chasing the championship ring that has eluded him his entire career.