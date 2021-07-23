Sixers’ Feelings on Current Ben Simmons Trade Offers Revealed

Some of the hubbub has subsided since it was first reported that he was officially on the trading block, but hypothetical Ben Simmons moves continue to be a big topic in NBA circles. Fans and pundits in every corner of the hoops globe remain hot and bothered over the prospect that the Philadelphia 76ers star could be dealt.

As such, there’s currently no shortage of trade machine gems being bandied about. But what are the actual offers being pitched to Sixers president Daryl Morey? And, based on what’s out there, does Philly brass feel confident that it can secure a reasonable return?

He may have struggled during postseason play, but Simmons is still a three-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick. The Sixers simply can’t afford to let him go for a big bag of junk or middling picks and assets that may not pay off. It’s winning moves or bust for win-now Philly.

According to a new report, however, the team may have to bide its time in order to get what it wants.

Sixers ‘Unenthused’ by What Teams Are Offering for Simmons





On Friday, PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck updated the Simmons situation, taking his cues from team sources. Per his intel, the Sixers have been “unenthused” by the packages other teams have offered for the Aussie floor general.

Wrote Neubeck:

“Internally, team sources view a lot of the reported offers floated around the league as transparent attempts to lower Simmons’ trade value below where it actually is. The Sixers are uninterested in packages returning multiple role players and picks in exchange for Simmons, according to a source familiar with the situation.”

He was also given a specific example involving the Sacramento Kings, with the source indicating that Morey and his brain trust “would not even entertain a discussion” with the team unless star guard De’Aaron Fox was included as a starting point for negotiations.

Given Simmons’ recent struggles, the fact that teams are trying to lowball the Sixers comes as no surprise. However, Philly can’t flinch if it hopes to land a deal that will surround franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid with more talent to aid in the Sixers’ title pursuit. That fact isn’t lost on Sixers brass, either.

“The Sixers have continued to put a high sticker price on Simmons and are under no pressure or rush to deal him if the right opportunity doesn’t present itself, according to sources familiar with the situation.”

No. 28 Pick Could Be Dealt on Draft Night

Another important aspect of the Sixers offseason is how to best utilize their late first-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Per Neubeck, the internal thinking currently is that it may be best to swing the pick in favor of a roster upgrade.

“While the exact framework of such a deal is still very much fluid — the Sixers are open to dealing for either a veteran player or to recoup future assets to fill out the war chest — all signs point to Philadelphia moving No. 28 somewhere else. The Sixers are in pursuit of assets they can use to win sooner rather than later, ideally to get another starter-level player to add to the rotation for next year.”

Again, it’s all about winning — and doing so sooner rather than later — for the Sixers.

