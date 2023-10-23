21-Year-Old Sixers Guard Singled Out as ‘Hidden Gem’

The Philadelphia 76ers could be looking out for more help with the James Harden drama still going on. They may start counting on players like Jaden Springer to pick up the slack. Bleacher Report’s Grant Hughes explained why he could be a rotation player despite Springer not having shown much his first two seasons

“The 2021 first-round pick has a long way to go on offense, as evidenced by 28.9 percent he shot from three across 149 career attempts in the G League. That said, he can contribute as a cutter and offensive rebounder, and his defense might be impactful enough to earn him rotation minutes on its own,” Hughes wrote in an October 22 story .

‘”Though still a project, Springer is starting to show more of the skills that will get him on the floor with regularity. And whenever he’s out there, odds are something spectacular will happen.”

Springer showed his spectacular athleticism when he blocked Boston Celtics‘ superstar Jayson Tatum during the 2023 NBA Preseason.

Jaden Springer sends it back! Close one on ESPN #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/l7eRR6ymgJ — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2023

With Harden likely never playing for the Sixers again, Springer’s role could definitely expand when the season starts.

Patrick Beverley Sees Himself in Jaden Springer

New Sixers guard Patrick Beverley explained why he sees himself in Jaden Springer when he watches him play, which is why he feels obligated to work with Springer.

“Just how hard he plays,” Beverley told Sixers Wire’s Ky Carlin on October 16. “He reminds me a lot of myself actually. It’s just about improving in this league. It’s about year after year after year improving, keep building, and since I’m here, I’m gonna make it my duty to make sure he’s on top of his (expletive) every day.”

Despite being one of the more boisterous players in the league, Beverley said he doesn’t get on players’ cases. Instead, he shows them the habits he’s developed to improve.

“I’m not the in the ear type,” Beverley said. “I just kinda lead by how I prepare and attack the game, attack the game plan, and it rubs off on guys. Guys see it, and I guess they adopt the same habits, too.”

Springer could benefit from Beverley’s tutelage if he’s open to it. For all of Beverley’s faults, none of his teammates have had issues with him. Even when he’s teamed up with previous rivals.

Play

Tyrese Maxey Shouts Out Jaden Springer

After the Sixers beat the Atlanta Hawks in their preseason finale, Tyrese Maxey singled out how big Springer had been for the Sixers.

“He’s been huge,” Maxey said on October 20, per Carlin. “I remember the first game, we got out there, and it was me and him at the guard position. He asked me…‘Who you want me to guard?’ I said, ‘What do you mean? I’ve seen you play defense.’ What he brings on the defensive end is special, and now, he’s finally starting to shoot those open 3s that I’ve been asking him to shoot, and he’s been great.”

Springer has left a good impression on Maxey, but he’s not out of the woods. For him to be in the rotation, he’ll have to prove he can shoot during the regular season.