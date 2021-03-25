Sixers Add Thunder Guard in Intriguing 3-Team Trade: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers are on the verge of acquiring Oklahoma City Thunder point guard George Hill in a three-team trade, according to multiple reports.

In the deal, the Sixers will be moving center Tony Bradley and small forward Terrance Ferguson, as well as second-round picks in 2025 and 2026. Philadelphia is also getting New York Knicks small forward Ignas Brazdeikis in the transaction.

The Thunder will be getting Bradley, while the Knicks are set to pick up Ferguson and move guard Austin Rivers to the Thunder.