Sixers Come Up Short In Tyrese Maxey’s Birthday Showdown With Knicks

Tyrese Maxey did not quite get to celebrate his 22nd birthday in the way he likely hoped. The third-year guard spent the night attempting to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a victory over the New York Knicks without the help of either Joel Embiid or James Harden. Embiid was questionable leading up to the matchup and even spent time on the court warming up prior to the game, but ultimately did not suit up. This was the first matchup Harden missed since sustaining the right foot ligament sprain in the previous matchup with the Wizards.

Lot of fans here watching Tyrese Maxey warm up, some with signs wishing him a happy birthday pic.twitter.com/X8FnLqonR2 — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) November 4, 2022

Despite seeming to have the game in hand for most of the second half, the Sixers were unable to come up with the win. The Knicks secured a 106-104 victory with Philadelphia still fighting back at the end. This pushed the Sixers’ record to 4-6 to start the season.

What Went Wrong For the Sixers?

It was an ugly game in which neither team fully found its stride. Both the Sixers and Knicks shot below 28% on three-pointers in the matchup with Philadelphia shooting just 37.8% (37-98) from the field overall. The Sixers also allowed 52 points in the paint and struggled to find offense outside of Maxey.

Even with the overall uninspiring play, the team got hot in the second half and outscored the Knicks 30-16 in the third quarter. Maxey took control and led the team on a 10-0 run by himself during this stretch. Paul Reed also made a notable impact on the defensive end. During his 18 minutes of play, Reed tallied two points, four rebounds, six steals, and two blocks. His defensive impact was notable and he provided a necessary spark for the team.

Reed played a vital role in the Sixers’ run during the third and his defense was crucial to stopping the Knicks from scoring in the paint. He was subbed out with 5:30 remaining in the 4th quarter with the Sixers leading by seven at the time. During the time he was out, New York went on a 10-5 run and pulled within striking distance. The Knicks also feasted on the Sixers lineup with Montrezl Harrell and Reed both on the floor as they opted to play a small-ball lineup. The combination of this and the Sixers’ offense running cold ultimately resulted in the loss.

Tyrese Maxey’s Play

With the two main stars out the Sixers were starved for offense, Maxey took this upon himself to pick up the slack and had mixed results. He was the game’s leading scorer with 31 points along with seven assists and three rebounds. His efficiency was the larger concern as Maxey connected on just 10 of his 29 attempts from the field (34.5%) and four for 13 from beyond the three-point arc. He also led the team with four turnovers.

The Sixers needed someone to step up and take control of the offense and Maxey answered this call. Excluding a stretch in the third quarter where he got it going, Maxey’s touch was not quite there in the loss. He did a good job attacking the basket and getting to the rim, especially when he had a mismatched switch on him, but did not make the most of these attempts.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TYRESE MAXEY pic.twitter.com/Kxccp40H6G — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 5, 2022

Tobias Harris had a nice game and ended with 23 points and nine rebounds but struggled to create his own shot at times. Harrell was the Sixers’ third-leading scorer with 14 points. It may not have been the ideal result, but it is an overall positive takeaway to see Maxey be willing to step up and run the show with no one else doing so. This is another step forward in his continued progression and rise to stardom, even if it did not come along with a win.

For the Sixers, they will have the weekend off before facing off with the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The 4-6 start to the season is far from ideal, and the Sixers will need to begin digging out of this hole sooner than later. Hopefully, Maxey enjoyed his birthday despite the loss and the flashes of brilliance he showed will lead to bigger things for both him and the Sixers moving forward.