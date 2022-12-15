Sixers Connected to Three New Potential Trade Targets As Talks Heat Up

The NBA trade world is buzzing as the December 15th deadline has passed and 88% of players are now eligible to be traded. While the Philadelphia 76ers are limited in their available assets, their win-now intentions indicate they should be expected to be buyers if the opportunity arises. With an available roster spot and some financial flexibility, the Sixers will be a team to keep an eye on. Amid the trade talks beginning to heat up, Bleacher Report dropped a new list of potential trade targets they believe to check the boxes each team needs.

Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed Gary Harris, Jae Crowder, and Eric Gordon as names mentioned for the Sixers. As he wrote:

“The Sixers entered this season ranked favorably among heavyweight contenders, and there’s been no reason to knock them down a notch. The 13th-ranked offense could be a tad better, but give this group a clean bill of health, and it probably would be. Still, it makes sense for the franchise to seek out more two-way wings, because that final spot in the closing lineup could still be up for grabs. Harris could make a strong push for it, since he’s a tenacious defender who has converted 38.8 percent of his long-range looks since the start of last season. Crowder offers more size and toughness, though he’s not as consistent of a shooter. Gordon might be the best shooter of the bunch (and the worst defender), plus he has a shared history with James Harden—and P.J. Tucker, Danuel House Jr. and Daryl Morey, too—in Houston,” per Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report.

What to Make of These Targets:

Each of these players has been commonly mentioned in trade talks even dating prior to the season. Gordon has been a veteran outlier on a Rockets roster which is the second-youngest in the NBA. Crowder is currently holding out away from the Suns due to his desire to be traded. Harris has been a perennial trade candidate during his three seasons with the Magic.

Harris is the youngest of the group at 28 years old. He has two years remaining on his contract and is set to be paid $13 million per year. Throughout his career, he has averaged 11.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. Harris is also shooting a career-high 43.5% on three-pointers this season although he is attempting just 3.8 per game.

Gordon and Crowder are the more willing long-range shooters and have more size. There are some concerns Crowder would be repetitive next to P.J. Tucker although the 32-year-old is a much more willing shooter. Gordon is an even more willing shooter than Crowder and, at 33 years old, is a career 37% three-point shooter while attempting 6.3 perimeter shots per game. He still looks to have some life left in his legs as evidenced by the 14 points, four assists, and three rebounds he produced against the Sixers last week.

Eric Gordon from WAY downtown 🎯pic.twitter.com/0oXOmKEQ91 — Rockets Nation (@RocketsNationCP) December 9, 2022

What are Sixers Needs?

The Sixers have their core in place centered around Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey. Both financially and in on-court opportunity the Sixers are fairly capped so finding a rotation piece that can make a positive impact will be the goal.

Philadelphia is also limited in the assets they have to strike a deal with. The Sixers cannot trade a first-round pick until 2029 and there are some legitimate concerns with the guys who are perceived as their top trade pieces. Matisse Thybulle will be a free agent after the season, Tobias Harris carries a $37.6 million cap hit, and Jaden Springer has played a total of just 17 minutes at the NBA level in his two seasons as a professional.

JADEN SPRINGER UNLEASHED pic.twitter.com/miRZjsycs0 — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) December 14, 2022

The slew of injuries to the Sixers has made it difficult to fully evaluate the roster. There have only been six games this season in which the trio of Embiid, Harden, and Maxey have shared the floor. This is correlated to the team’s slow start in a major way and Maxey’s imminent return to the court which will help paint a better picture of what they need.

It seems most likely the Sixers will prioritize adding a two-way wing although there also is an argument for an additional ball-handler or an upgraded backup big man. The trade season looks to be kicking off and there will be more clarity as things heat up. With an open roster spot and championship aspirations, it will be interesting to see the direction Philadelphia decides to go.