Sixers’ Joel Embiid Trade Rumors Continue to Revolve Around East Playoff Team

Joel Embiid trade rumors continue to revolve around the New York Knicks, with ESPN’s Nick Friedell pouring gasoline on a fire Philadelphia 76ers fans likely hope never develops into a tangible blaze during the June 26 edition of ESPN’s First Take.

“A year from right now, we’re going to be sitting here & the NBA world is going to be wondering: Has Joel Embiid had enough? If Nick Nurse cannot get this [Sixers] team to a different place, the team to keep an eye on: the Knicks,” Friedell said.

Daily Knicks’ Jordanna Clark believes the Sixers would go all in on an Embiid blockbuster but cautioned that the center has yet to request a trade out of Philadelphia.

“Joel Embiid is the type of star-level player that the Knicks would go all-in for, but there have only been rumblings about the 2022-23 NBA MVP being made available,” Clark prefaced before saying, “The Sixers wouldn’t willingly trade Embiid, but if he requested a trade, that’d be a different matter.”

Analyst Says Sixers Should Add, Not Subtract From Roster

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley doesn’t believe the conversation surrounding the Sixers should be around getting rid of anyone in their current core; instead proposing that the team continues the course of trying to contend for an NBA Championship.

“If the 76ers bring back Harden—a scenario that “has gained momentum over the past week or two, per NBA insider Marc Stein—they’ll again have one of the Association’s most talented rosters,” Buckley wrote. “Harden is a previous MVP winner. Embiid has twice claimed the award. Tyrese Maxey perpetually climbs closer toward the first All-Star selection of his career. Teams with this much talent should be standing pat or searching for further upgrades. Shedding capable, impactful players just so the financial books look a bit better makes no sense for someone in Philly’s position.”

The primary reason Buckey feels that this Sixers squad is worth sticking together for right now is the head coach hiring of former championship Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse.

“It’s possible these pieces just never solve the championship puzzle, in which case it would make sense to move a player like Harris,” Buckley prefaced before saying, “But guess what? Philly doesn’t have to make that concession right now. The Sixers have yet to see what kind of impact Nurse can make and what kind of upgrades Morey and his staff could bring to the roster this offseason. Maybe they’re already on a championship track, and we just don’t know that yet.”

Sixers ‘Content’ to Keep Tobias Harris Until Trade Deadline

PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck reported that the Sixers are “content” to keep Harris until the trade deadline until a proper deal is found — despite the fact that they are engaged with multiple teams on the Harris trade front.

“As has been reported in this space multiple times over the past few weeks, the Sixers fielded offers and had discussions with a handful of teams around the league regarding Harris, which included the Pacers and Pistons,” Neubeck prefaced before saying, “But so far, any discussions with other teams have been way short of completion, with the Sixers content to keep Harris or at least wait out some other deal-making periods, which will come later this summer or closer to the trade deadline.”

The team’s direction with Harris this offseason is to be determined by the free agent decision of James Harden. Once that is settled, Harris’ fate will be decided. All signs point to both players staying put this offseason, though NBA free agency is never without its twists and turns.