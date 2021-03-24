Sixers Forward’s $1 Million Donation Touches College Teammates [WATCH]

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green donated $1 million to the University of North Carolina Tuesday to endow a scholarship in the men’s basketball program.

Green crafted one of the best four-year playing careers in UNC history from 2005 through 2009, playing in more wins than any other Tar Heel (123) and becoming the only player in program history to accumulate at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds, 200 assists, 100 blocks and 100 steals, according to a release from goheels.com. Green is also one of only three UNC men’s basketball players to win both NCAA and NBA championships (Michael Jordan and James Worthy).

"I got a chance to play for North Carolina for four years. That’s still unbelievable to me… This scholarship was an easy decision for me." – @DGreen_14 🙌 Release 🔗: https://t.co/xGQ9dHqDke#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/Da7P7nrkLD — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 23, 2021

The 2008-2009 Tar Heels’ title-winning group featured plenty of future NBA talent including Green, Tyler Hansbrough, Ty Lawson, Wayne Ellington, Ed Davis, and Tyler Zeller. Green, Ellington, and Davis are the only three still playing in the league.

Green Is Only Sixer to Start and Play in Every Game

Green’s stats may not jump off the page, but his first season with Philadelphia has been a solid one. The former Cleveland Cavaliers/San Antonio Spurs/Toronto Raptors/Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter is the only Sixers player this season to start and play in all 43 contests. Dwight Howard has taken part in all 43 games, but has only started four of them.

Green is also on pace to set career-bests in minutes per game (28.5) and steals per game (1.4).

Aside from the tangible numbers, Green has seemingly been a winner wherever he goes. On top of the championship at UNC, the 33-year-old captured a NBA title with the Spurs in 2014 and has won it all in each of the past two seasons with the Raptors and Lakers.

He is one of just five players in NBA history to win back-to-back titles with two different teams.

Former UNC Teammates ‘Proud’ of Green’s Generosity

Following the announcement of Green’s gift to the school, there was an outpouring of support for the former Tar Heel. From Deon Thompson to Tyler Hansbrough and Bobby Frasor to Marcus Ginyard the consensus among “DG’s” former sidekicks was that the gesture was far from a surprise, given Green’s character.

Some of @DGreen_14's good friends/former Tar Heel teammates have some words to share with him in response to his generous gift: First, let's hear from @DeThompson9 ⤵#CarolinaFamily pic.twitter.com/efY01kP7V2 — Carolina Basketball (@UNC_Basketball) March 23, 2021

According to the release, the donation will allow Green to “focus on a key component of the current “Campaign for Carolina Athletics”: providing opportunities through scholarships for Tar Heel student-athletes”. The campaign is a $500 million effort and is part of the school’s overall “For All Kind” campaign.

