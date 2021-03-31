Sixers Forward’s Biggest Fan Might Be This 94-Year-Old Grandmother [WATCH]

Philadelphia 76ers forward Danny Green has made it a habit of winning NBA championships with nearly every team he joins. He is also quickly gaining a reputation of being one of the more generous players in the league and fans are noticing.

The latest gesture from the 33-year-old stems from a video of a 94-year-old grandmother receiving a signed jersey from Green over the weekend and her reaction to the gift. According to her granddaughter Lili – who recorded and uploaded the video to Twitter – the nonagenarian is named Til and has spent her isolation time during the pandemic compiling a list of her favorite players from each NBA team.

Her choice from the Sixers was Green, and as she proudly displayed her new apparel to Twitter nation, she described what she liked about the former University of North Carolina Tar Heel. Til also impressed with her basketball knowledge, describing how she watched in excitement during last week’s Philly win over the Los Angeles Lakers, one that was capped by a clutch three-pointer from Green.

Danny Green shooting from the corner and into our hearts 💚 ty @DGreen_14!!! pic.twitter.com/xp7eUMegoC — Lili Gu (@wiwigoo) March 27, 2021

Green – who finished with eight 3-pointers and a game-high 28 points in the contest – included a personalized message of “Thank you for picking me. Here’s to 95!” on the uniform. Green noticed the shoutout from Lili and Til and promptly responded with three green heart emojis.

Green Putting Together Consistent, Solid Season for Injured, Youthful Sixers

Thursday’s game against the Lakers was far from the first in which Green stepped up for a team in need. He is still the lone Sixers player to start and play in every game this season.

He is averaging 1.3 steals per game – which trails only Matisse Thybulle and Ben Simmons, who are each averaging 1.5 – and leads the squad in threes per contest at 2.6.

Though the season has been largely a success so far for Philadelphia – who enter Wednesday tied atop the Eastern Conference – there have been injury problems, and the team is still largely inexperienced in the postseason. Neither of those are issues for Green.

Sixers Youngster Has High Praise for Green’s Leadership

Count Shake Milton among the Sixers players who have noticed the impact Green’s veteran presence has had on the team. Green is in his 12th NBA season, while Milton is playing in his third.

Shake Milton on Danny Green: "Danny's been great, his voice, his leadership [on the court]. Then off the court, always approachable. True definition of a vet. He's going to have a really big impact on how far we go." #Sixers #HereTheyCome — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) March 30, 2021

Milton was drafted 54th overall by the Dallas Mavericks in 2018 and subsequently traded to Philadelphia for Kostas Antetokounmpo and Ray Spalding. His playing time has increased each year in the Association, going from 13.4 minutes per contest in 20 games during his rookie season, to averaging 20.1 minutes in 40 games and 24 starts last year, and 24.5 minutes per contest in 39 games already this season. Milton’s 13.7 points per game is fourth on the team and first for players off the bench.

