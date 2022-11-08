Sixers Get Some ‘Brotherly Love’ from Undefeated Eagles in Suns Win

The Philadelphia 76ers needed a mojo shift ahead of a huge matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Monday night. The Sixers were coming off two straight losses against the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards. Joel Embiid was sick with the flu. James Harden was projected to miss a month with a foot injury. And the team, as a whole, was a weak 4-6 on the season. Oh, and the Phoenix Suns? They only entered the night with the best record in the Western Conference.

So yeah, the Sixers needed a change in mojo. An exorcism. A nice, head-clearing walk. Anything to get the team winning again. Fortunately, there’s another band in town who knows a thing or two about adding “w’s” to the scoreboard: the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Monday night, the Eagles flocked to Wells Fargo Center to hype up the Sixers ahead of their crucial matchup. It all started with CJ Gardner-Johnson, the Eagles safety who leads the league in interceptions (five), who rang the bell before tip-off. For good measure, Johnson threw on a sweet Allen Iverson throwback jersey, ensuring the vibes were immaculate.

CJ Gardner-Johnson rings the ceremonial bell tonight. He leads the NFL with 5 interceptions. #Sixers #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/Jza0IBjeUv — Michael Greger (@mike_greger) November 8, 2022

But Gardner-Johnson wasn’t the only Eagle to show up for the Sixers Monday.

DeVonta Smith Shows Out for Sixers

Eagles receiver DeVonta Smith was also spotted courtside for the Philadelphia 76ers game against the Suns.

Lately, Smith has been somewhat quiet for the Eagles. Since exploding for almost 250 yards between Week 2 and 3, Smith’s managed just 193 yards on 25 receptions. It shows how much of a luxury Smith is for the Eagles; last season, he was Philadelphia’s undisputed top receiver. Now, with AJ Brown (718 yards, six touchdowns), Smith can operate and excel as a No. 2.

Regardless, the Eagles are crushing it this season. The only team in the NFL still undefeated, the team has a real shot of breaking through a weak NFC. If the season ended today, the Eagles would have a first-round bye, home-field advantage, and play either the already-drubbed Minnesota Vikings or 4-4 San Francisco 49ers in the second round.

By coming out to the Sixers game Monday, the Eagles returned a favor the Sixers granted earlier in the season.

Sixers Take Over the Stands at Lincoln Financial Field

Back in mid-October, a handful of Sixers showed up for the Eagles contest against the Dallas Cowboys. The result? A win for the Eagles against a team that’s come to dominate them in recent years.

It begs the question: are the two teams good luck charms for one another? And why didn’t any Eagles show up to the Phillies game when they were on the brink over the weekend? Kidding, of course — the Eagles were too busy dismantling Houston’s red-headed stepchild Texans.

The Sixers will hope the Eagles’ winning ways stick with them for the foreseeable future. Philadelphia faces a tough upcoming slate of games: two stints against the Atlanta Hawks before a meeting with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks. Then, the Sixers host the pesky Utah Jazz, who are doing their best to make it to the playoffs after shipping off their two best players over the summer.