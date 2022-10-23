Sixers Head Coach Doc Rivers Blasted After Sixers’ Brutal Loss

The good news about the Philadelphia 76ers‘ season so far? The season is long enough to correct some of the issues we’ve seen so far. The bad news? The season is long enough that if things don’t improve soon, fans will have a slew of unwatchable games in the future. Oh, and Victor Wembanyama isn’t on the table for Philadelphia either, after the Sixers sent its first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden.

Who is responsible for the dreadful start? One might point to Sixers star Joel Embiid, who suffered from plantar fasciitis this summer, throwing him off his summer workout regimen. But head coach Doc Rivers also deserves some serious scrutiny. Rivers has continually failed to make adjustments or find ways to speed up the game as the Sixers find themselves continually outpaced by opponents. And according to Dave Early of Liberty Ballers, Rivers was once again outclassed by legendary Spurs skipper Gregg Popovich.

“One thing we know about any Gregg Popovich team though, they’re going to be well coached, even when the Spurs overall talent isn’t quite up to snuff. The Sixers really haven’t looked well coached so far.”

No, Rivers hasn’t coached like Gregg Popovich. But don’t tell that to Rivers.

Rivers Claims He’s On Popovich’s Level

Back in January, Rivers was asked about yet another blown lead by the Sixers. The latest installment was a 24-point advantage blown by the Sixers late, wiping another win from the box score. After the game, Sixers reporter Austin Krell questioned Rivers’ role in the blown lead.

Rivers did not appreciate the questioning.

"Would you ask Pop that question? No you wouldn't. So don't ask me that question. I've earned that." Doc Rivers when asked how much of a 24-point blown lead was on coaching #Sixers pic.twitter.com/uOEhEQXU2L — Logan Reever (@loganreever) January 22, 2022

Over the course of his career, Popovich has established himself as one of (arguably the) best coach in the history of professional basketball. He’s coached in 2,047 games, with a win rate of 65.7%. Further, Pop’s mantle consists of *deep inhale* five rings, three Coach of the Year Awards, four All-Star appearances as a coach, and was named to the NBA’s All-Time Top-15 coaches list last season in honor of the league’s 75th anniversary.

Sixers skipper Doc Rivers also made the All-Time list, though his career win rate is around 58% with just one ring under his belt. Further, Rivers has a nasty history of blowing series leads, which dates back to his first gig with the Orlando Magic.

After the Sixers’ slow start, at least one reporter began sounding the war drum over Rivers’ replacement.

Sixers’ Doc Rivers ‘Must Be Fired Tonight’

On October 18, the Sixers dropped its second game to the Milwaukee Bucks. While the loss could be chalked up to a lackluster Joel Embiid performance and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brilliance, the lack of adjustment-making by Rivers was a huge problem.

In fact, basketball writer Ben Detrick started calling for Rivers’ head after the Bucks game.

“Don’t want to leap to any abrupt conclusions, but every fear I’ve had about Doc Rivers immediately came to fruition and he must be fired tonight,” Detrick tweeted

Don’t want to leap to any abrupt conclusions, but every fear I’ve had about Doc Rivers immediately came to fruition and he must be fired tonight — Ben Detrick (@bdetrick) October 19, 2022

If the Sixers don’t turn things around shortly, Detrick’s call might get a little louder.