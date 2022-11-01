Sixers Lottery Burnout Breaks Silence on Failed NBA Career

The Philadelphia 76ers‘ have had their fair of trips to the summer lottery over the last decade. The idea was simple: the more shots at the proverbial dartboard, the higher chance of netting a cadre of stars to lead Philadelphia to an elusive Finals victory. Since 2013, the Sixers have made seven selections in the lottery.

One of those picks, Jahlil Okafor, doesn’t believe he got a fair shake in the league. His career in Philadelphia came to a crashing end along with former Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo. The latter was implicated in a Twitter scandal involving burner accounts and hit jobs against players. Recently, Okafor opened up to Justin Quinn of Sixers Wire about the his NBA past and future.

“It wasn’t the ideal situation for myself having a general manager who had a fake Twitter that was dissing his own players; it definitely wasn’t an ideal situation. But all I can say is I’m still here, I’m still standing, and I still have an opportunity to continue to play the game I love.”

also, would anyone even give up a second-round pick for ben simmons? who would’ve imagined in 2018 that he’d be less valuable and more enigmatic than markelle fultz? and how did the sixers manage to take jahlil okafor, ben simmons and markelle fultz in the top 3 in consec years? — bomani (@bomani_jones) October 30, 2022

Okafor was candid about another factor that stymied his chances at basketball stardom.

Okafor Discusses Rise and Fall of Small Ball

Over the last decade or so, the NBA has shifted away from lineups anchored by big brooding centers and toward smaller, athletic wings and guards. The “small ball” revolution was best encapsulated by the Golden State Warriors‘ incredible late 2010s lineups hallmarked by a 6’6 Draymond Green spending time at center. At the time, the league’s best players were fleetfooted guards and wings capable of pulling up anywhere on the floor: Steph Curry, Klay Thomspon, Kyrie Irving, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George.

But since then, the league has moved back towards the bigs. Nowadays, there’s a general three-way tie for the league’s best player, and they’re all centers: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and Joel Embiid. It’s a shift that the lead-footed Okafor is glad to see.

“It’s definitely good to see. The last four or five years, there’s been a lot of small ball, and that hurt me in a way, so that’s exciting to see. I hope it does help me out and get me back (to the league).”

Okafor was one in a long line of failed lottery picks by the Sixers since 2013.

Sixers’ Failed Lottery Pick History

Since 2013, the Sixers have picked seven times in the NBA’s summer lottery. For five seasons, Sixers fans had one date circled on the calendar: not Opening Night. Not training camp. Not the playoffs. The most important date in a Sixers fan’s life was draft night.

Unfortunately, for all the pomp and circumstance of adding a top-flight player to the roster. Michael Carter-Williams, Elfrid Payton, Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markelle Fultz, and Mikal Bridges all heard their names called for Philadelphia. And as the Sixers work their way through this season, only Embiid remains for all their struggles.

Fortunately, Philadelphia found success later in the draft, including hitting on Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tyrese Maxey. The latter of which is turning into a bonafide star and Philadelphia’s best draft story since Embiid.