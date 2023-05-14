Sixers’ Joel Embiid, James Harden Under Fire for ‘Gutless’ Game 7

Sixers Stars Blamed for Collapse

As Hayes noted, the Sixers appeared to have control over the Eastern Conference semifinal after winning Game 5 to take a 3-2 lead. But they stumbled in losing Game 6 at home and then fell flat after halftime in Sunday’s Game 7, allowing the Celtics to go on a 28-3 run in the third quarter to take control of the game.

Jayson Tatum set an NBA playoff record with 51 points, the most ever for a Game 7, but Hayes wrote that it was the lack of heart from Embiid and Harden that had the bigger impact. He questioned whether the Sixers could return with the same team next year after the poor performances from the stars.

“Now, do they dare show their faces in Philly again?” he wrote. “Can they, in good conscience, present themselves for the 2023-24 season, in which they will earn a combined $90 million?”

"Me and James, we can't win alone. That's why basketball is played five-on-five. We need everybody to find ways to be better." – Joel Embiid

As ESPN’s Tim Bontemps noted, Harden’s poor play stretched across the series. In the four Sixers’ losses, Harden shot just 12-for-55 while going 3-for-24 from behind the 3-point arc.

Doc Rivers Addresses Loss

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers maintained a more positive outlook for the Sixers despite the crushing loss on Sunday. Speaking to reporters after the game, Rivers said he had higher hopes for the season but believes the future in Philadelphia could still be bright.

“I thought we had the right group. I really did,” Rivers said, via The Associated Press. “We played great all year and this loss absolutely diminishes what we did this year in some way. … I think this team is headed right. I thought we took another step this season. And then tonight I think we took a step backward. But that’s OK. That happens, too.”

Joel Embiid tonight:

15 PTS, 5/18 FGM, 0/4 3PM James Harden tonight:

9 PTS, 3/11 FGM, 1/5 3PM

But the Sixers also face plenty of uncertainty. Harden can become a free agent this summer, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported in December that he has an interest in returning to the rebuilding Houston Rockets.

After Sunday’s loss, Harden wasn’t ready to address his future.

“I haven’t even thought about it,” Harden said, via ESPN.