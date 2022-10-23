Sixers’ James Harden Reveals Key Reason Behind Strong Start

Through the first three games of the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have very little to be proud of. Joel Embiid has played his way back from plantar fasciitis, Tyrese Maxey isn’t getting touches, the bench unit is still a weak point, and Matisse Thybulle is serving an extended exile from the rotation.

But if there’s any diamond in the disgusting muck that has been an 0-3 start to the season, it’s James Harden. His 26 points per game are second behind Embiid, while his 9.3 assists are nearly three times higher than anyone else. In fact, the rest of the team is combining for an average of 9.6 helps per game, a clear sign of Harden’s importance on that end.

According to ESPN’s Tim Bontemps, Harden’s form is attributable to one singular factor: health.

“I can move now,” Harden told Bontemps.

Ahead of training camp, Sixers boss Daryl Morey opened up about Harden’s checkered injury history.

Morey: Harden ‘Never Says Something’s Wrong’

Ahead of training camp a few weeks ago, Sixers GM Daryl Morey sat down with NBC’s John Clark on The Takeoff podcast. And during the extensive interview, Morey opened up about his star’s lingering hamstring injury.

“More than any player I’ve worked with, [Harden] never says something’s wrong,” Morey said. “It actually surprised me when he said what he said after the season. For him to say that means that there were more issues than he — look, he’s, you know, ‘spit on it, get on the floor, win at whatever cost you can do, go out there and win.’ He’s been one of the most durable guys in NBA history prior to the hamstring issue. I know he’s worked hard to get it to a great place. It’s in a great place right now.”

The injury was blamed as the source of Harden’s streaky play last season. In his first campaign with Philadelphia, the former MVP suffered through inconsistent play, disappearing when the Sixers often needed him most.

The Sixers’ star looked like his vintage self through Philadelphia’s first two games. But against the Spurs on Saturday, Harden pulled a classic Houdini — and not in the right way.

Harden Disappeared From the Spurs Game

On Saturday, the Sixers welcomed the Spurs to Philadelphia, desperately seeking their first win of the season. Harden looked masterful in both contests, exploding for 66 points on 57.8% from the field over the first two games.

But against San Antonio, Harden simply didn’t have it. He scored 12 points, shooting 22% from the field. It wasn’t like Harden only played one quarter; head coach Doc Rivers kept a struggling Harden for 40 minutes. It’s a troubling trend after the Sixers spent significant capital remaking its bench this summer.

On the bright side, Harden’s co-star Joel Embiid finally shook off the rust for an explosive performance against the Spurs. On Saturday, Embiid scored 40 points, one fewer than his total across his first two games combined.

In Philadelphia’s first two games, they played a murderer’s row in the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. Losses, especially early losses, are understandable. But it could get ugly fast if the Sixers continue losing to teams in the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

Philadelphia has a chance to right the ship Monday against the lowly Indiana Pacers.