Sixers’ Joel Embiid Ruled out for Remainder of Game 4 vs. Wizards: Report

If the Philadelphia 76ers are going to finish off a first-round playoff sweep of the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards on Monday night, they’ll have to do so without their best player.

NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid suffered a painful-looking lower body injury on a hard fall during a drive to the basket late in the first quarter. He seemed to be favoring his lower back and the tailbone area, was assisted to the locker room in the final minutes of the opening quarter, and didn’t return to the bench in the second.

Joel Embiid in pain after nasty fall vs Wizards game 4!Joel Embiid in pain after nasty fall vs Wizards game 4! Leave a Like for daily NBA clips! Subscribe to stay up to date with NBA highlights, game winners, ankle breakers, poster dunks, ejections, injuries, free agency, trades and more! GOAT of NBA Parodies! Twitter: twitter.com/ChazClavant Tik Tok: tiktok.com/@chaznba Instagram: instagram.com/nba.chaz DISCLAIMER – All clips… 2021-05-31T23:53:41Z

It was announced during halftime that the oft-injured Embiid wouldn’t return to action for Game 4.

Joel Embiid will not return with right knee soreness, the Sixers say. — Noah Levick (@NoahLevick) June 1, 2021

Embiid had scored eight points and grabbed six rebounds in just over 11 minutes of action before departing.

The latest Sixers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Sixers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Sixers!

With Embiid out for the entire second quarter and Ben Simmons playing limited minutes in the first half due to foul trouble, Washington held a 92-80 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Embiid Suffered Scary Knee Injury in Washington Earlier This Season

Unfortunately for Sixers fans, seeing Embiid on the floor with an injury has become a familiar sight over the years. This season specifically, the Capital One Arena in the nation’s capital has now been the home to a pair of big Embiid falls.

Joel Embiid SCARY KNEE INJURY – 76ers vs Wizards | March 12, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA SeasonPhiladelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards – Full Game Highlights | March 12, 2021 | 2020-21 NBA Season 🚨 $100K KNOCKOUT ROYALE: bit.ly/HoHKnockoutYT ➡️ FEAT KOT4Q, RDC, MMG, AGENT 00, DUKE DENNIS, JENNA BANDY & SNAPBACK JACK! ➡️ FRIDAY, MARCH 5th @ 8PM ET (SET A REMINDER) —————— #HouseofHighlights #NBA 2021-03-13T02:40:56Z

During the Sixers and Wizards game on March 12, the big man went down with a knee injury in the third quarter and was removed from the contest. He ended up missing the next 10 games in a row.

READ NEXT: Sixers Fan Who Threw Popcorn at Wizards’ Westbrook Served Huge Punishment