Sixers’ MVP Candidate Joel Embiid Named Finalist for Another NBA Award

The 2020-2021 NBA season has been a magical one for Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian was named to his fourth consecutive all-star team, led the Sixers to the number one seed in the Eastern Conference, and he is a finalist for MVP.

Though Embiid will have to wait a bit longer to see if he can upset MVP favorite Nikola Jokic, Philly fans learned Tuesday that the big man has also been chosen as a finalist for another award.

The EMVPIID everywhere he goes. RT this to help @JoelEmbiid earn the #NBACommunityAssist Award 🤝 pic.twitter.com/rqauJhfSg6 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 8, 2021

Embiid is one of 10 finalists for the season-long Community Assist Award, joining other NBA superstars such as Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell, and Russell Westbrook. The other candidates are De’Andre Bembry, Patty Mills, Larry Nance Jr., and former Sixers Josh Richardson and Jrue Holiday.

Embiid Made Huge Impact on and off the Court This Season

Most fans and experts around the league know about Embiid’s stellar statistics from this season. The 28.5 points per game were a career-high, as were all three parts of his 51/38/86 shooting numbers.

What not everybody realizes though is the impact that the 27-year-old has had off of the court. Embiid earned the NBA’s Community Assist Award for March, when he donated $100,000 to Youth Services Inc., Project HOME and Breakfast Mission. All three of the organizations are Philadelphia-based and combat homelessness.

The NBA will donate $25,000 on the award-winner’s behalf to an organization of their choosing.

Embiid has also worked in various community service projects this season to help frontline healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Voting for the award began on Tuesday and will run through June 19. The winner will be selected by fans and an NBA executive panel and will be announced later in the playoffs.

Fans are able to vote via Jebbit or on Twitter by tweeting #NBACommunityAssist and either a player’s handle or #PlayerFirstNamePlayerLastName.

Embiid Listed Questionable for Crucial Game 2

Embiid and the rest of his 76ers teammates enter their critical Eastern Conference Semifinals Game Two matchup against the Atlanta Hawks trailing 1-0 in the best-of-seven series. Despite being unable to play in the closeout Game Five of the team’s first round series against the Washington Wizards with a knee injury, Embiid returned for the opener against Atlanta and dominated to the tune of 39 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Still, the number one seed fell 128-124 and have now lost homecourt advantage.

Embiid is listed as questionable heading into Game Two.

Joel Embiid and De'Andre Hunter both remain listed as questionable on the afternoon injury report. — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) June 8, 2021

Tip-off between the Hawks and Sixers is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

