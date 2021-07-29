Sixers, Pelicans Make Trade on Day of 2021 NBA Draft: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans have made a trade.

Pelicans have traded No. 53 in NBA Draft to Philadelphia for cash considerations. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

No, it doesn’t involve Ben Simmons, but Sixers fans have got to feel good about the active and early start to NBA draft day from team president Daryl Morey. After further details were soon revealed by Charania, it seems like an even better move for the organization, given what kind of draft night flexibility it will now give them with an additional pick.

Sources: The 76ers sent $2 million in cash to the Pelicans for the No. 53 pick. Begins to set the rate for purchasing a pick in tonight's NBA Draft. https://t.co/ZDBvGR1y4Q — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 29, 2021

We’ll see what else the afternoon and evening has in store for Philly nation, as they now hold the 28th, 50th, and 53rd selections.

The Pelicans Have Had a Very Busy Week

Leading into the draft, the Pelicans are certainly appearing to be the most busy team on the trade front.

It was reported on Monday that the club had agreed to a blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. In the trade, New Orleans will be acquiring center Jonas Valanciunas, as well as the No. 17 and No. 51 picks in Thursday’s draft, in exchange for Steven Adams, guard Eric Bledsoe, the No. 10 and No. 40 picks in this year’s draft, and a 2022 top-10 protected pick.

BREAKING: Memphis is finalizing a trade to send Jonas Valanciunas and 2021 Nos. 17 and 51 picks to New Orleans for Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe, 2021 picks Nos. 10 and 40 and a protected 2022 first-round pick via the Lakers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 26, 2021

“The deal clears the way for young Pelicans guards Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kira Lewis Jr. – both first-round draft choices in the past two years – to see more playing time,” NBA.com’s Monday night story read. “The move also gives New Orleans more than $20 million in additional space under the salary cap heading into free agency. Valanciunas is due $14 million this season, while Bledsoe is set to earn $18 million and Adams $17 million.”

Coincidentally, Thursday’s deal between the Sixers and Pelicans also comes on the heels of Willie Green – a Philadelphia guard from 2003 through 2010 – being introduced as New Orleans’ new head coach.

What Are the Sixers Options With Their 3 Draft Picks?

Though the Sixers could certainly elect to bulk up on talent from the draft and expand the youth movement, many have speculated that now with a trio of selections at their disposal, the likelihood that Simmons is traded on Thursday is stronger. KRON4 News Sports Director Jason Dumas is convinced of it.

Source: The Sixers hope to trade Ben Simmons tonight. The asking price remains the same. The relationship seems to be over. It’s not a matter of if anymore, but when. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) July 29, 2021

The clock is ticking. The 2021 NBA draft is slated to begin at 8 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.

