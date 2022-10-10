Sixers Star James Harden Gushes Over ‘Second to None’ Joel Embiid

The Philadelphia 76ers boast an electric one-two punch in Joel Embiid and James Harden. The two players will be instrumental to the Sixers’ chances of a deep postseason run this season.

For two straight seasons, Embiid has been in the conversation for NBA MVP. Yet for two straight seasons, Embiid has finished runner-up behind Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Each year, Embiid adds a little more to his game, somehow raising his personal bar to new peaks, giving voters fewer reasons to cast their vote in a different direction.

And James Harden doesn’t want anyone to take Embiid’s excellence for granted. During Sixers Media Day two weeks ago, Harden gushed over Embiid’s brilliant play to team reporter Lauren Rosen.

“He’s second to none. He’s one of one. And he continues to get better. We’re finally witnessing Joel Embiid – who I think everybody thought he could potentially be, years ago.”

Embiid and Harden Formed Strong One-Two Combo Last Season

Combinations that look great on paper don’t always translate the same way on the court. Take the Los Angeles Lakers’ additions of Steve Nash and Dwight Howard in 2012. On paper, Nash’s player profile likely fit just about any team, style, or system. Howard expected to provide an interior presence similar to Shaquille O’Neal’s a decade earlier. On paper? Great (sort of). In reality? The team went 45-37 and was swept by the San Antonio Spurs.

The Sixers do not have that problem. That expected tandem of James Harden and Joel Embiid left Sixers and NBA fans alike salivating. Harden is a pick-and-role maestro. Embiid (though not always a fan of the pick-and-roll) is about as domineering a paint presence as any.

But did Sixers fans envision it would work this well? Lineups featuring Embiid and Harden scorched opponents to the tune of 124.1 points per 100 possessions (99th percentile) and a plus-15.8 points over the opposition (99th percentile). Harden and Embiid both share a knack for getting to the charity stripe independent of one another. But together? The Sixers netted 30 free throws per 100 field goal attempts (99th percentile).

It works on paper, on the hardwood, in a house, with a mouse. It’s real-world NBA Jam, Sam (Cassell) I am!

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer to see Harden and Embiid in full, regular season form, with the latter sitting out Philadelphia’s next preseason game in Cleveland.

Embiid Scratched from Monday’s Game Against Cavaliers

The Sixers will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the second time in less than a week on Monday as the team’s preseason tour continues. But the team will be without one crucial piece: Embiid.

Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported that Embiid didn’t make the trip to Cleveland with the team. But have no fears, there’s no real injury worry for the Sixers’ big man.

“Joel Embiid (personal training plan) did not make the trip to Cleveland for tonight’s preseason game against the Cavs. The Sixers say he is healthy, just wasn’t going to play tonight,” Vardon tweeted

It’s a major reassurance, given Embiid’s lengthy injury history. But there’s no sense trotting out the center now in meaningless games.