Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Proves He’s Unguardable in Viral Clip

The Philadelphia 76ers landed an absolute steal in Tyrese Maxey during the 2020 draft. Despite being taken in the late first round, Maxey has blossomed into a starter in Philadelphia with his electric handle and effervescent personality.

Last season was a major coming-out party for Maxey. He over doubled his points per game (17.5) and assists per game (4.3). Further, he shot a ridiculous 42.7% from three, giving the Sixers some much-needed floor-spacing to pair with Joel Embiid. He still has room to grow on both ends of the floor (and especially on defense), but the former Kentucky Wildcat is just 21 with plenty of time to grow.

This season, Maxey projects to form a potent backcourt combo with former MVP James Harden. And at training camp this week, the two players got off some shots from deep, going back and forth. But Maxey ratcheted things up a notch, draining a shot from half-court in a must-see clip from camp.

& one from half court because why not! 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2jSN9pXGV1 — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) September 29, 2022

Maxey’s teammates have praised the guard’s work ethic and demeanor this summer, with one new signing left in awe by the youngster’s command of the floor.

Maxey’s Talent Extends Off-The-Floor

Last season, De’Anthony Melton could only watch Maxey on League Pass or on the away team’s bench. The former Grizzlies defender came over in draft-night trade involving Danny Green. And since joining the Sixers for training camp this week, Melton’s been in awe of Maxey’s demeanor.

Melton even went out of his way to talk up Maxey’s character off the court.

“Besides the basketball, he’s just a really good dude. He’s down to earth, he’s laughing all the time, but his work ethic is his biggest thing. Just talking with him, the time we worked out, he said it was his second workout already. I was like ‘Bro it’s like 9 a.m.!’ but his work ethic is the biggest thing. It’s contagious for this team, too.” Melton said last week, per Ky Carlin of Sixers Wire.

It’s that ever-positive attitude that has both Melton and Sixers fans giddy over Maxey’s potential. This summer, Maxey truly embraced the City of Brotherly Love, going on a Philadelphia sports tour that included stops at a Phillies and Union game.

His warm affect also bodes well for the Sixers’ team-building. With several new faces, Maxey can act as the happy glue guy that keeps everyone’s spirits high during the season.

And it helps that he can take a joke or two along the way.

Paul Reed Takes Harmless Jab at Tyrese Maxey

During training camp last week, fellow Sixers youngster Paul Reed couldn’t help but talk up Maxey’s skill. But Reed also didn’t hold back on giving himself props along the way.

“It’s impossible to guard [Maxey]. Unless your name is Paul Reed,” the Sixers reserve big man joked with reporters during training camp on September 28.

It’s jokes like that which prove Maxey is something of a “little brother” on the Sixers. But Maxey has earned every bit of praise he’s received from his teammates this summer. With any luck, he’ll continue developing and earn his first All-Star nod next season.