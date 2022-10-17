Sixers Take Over the Stands at Eagles Monday Night Victory

The vibes surrounding Philly sports are up there with the best they have ever been. The Philadelphia 76ers are set to begin their season as one of the title favorites. The Flyers are off to a 2-0 start to their season, the Phillies are arguably the hottest team in baseball heading into an NLCS matchup with the Cardinals, and the Eagles are the NFL’s best team with a 6-0 start. The Eagles had their most difficult challenge in a Sunday night matchup with their divisional rival Dallas Cowboys where they cruised to a 26-17 victory.

Several members of the Sixers took a trip over the Lincoln Financial Field to take in the Sunday Night matchup themselves. Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, Danuel House Jr, Paul Reed, Michael Foster Jr, and Julian Champagnie each appeared to take the game in from their box. P.J. Tucker also took the game in from the stands and Joel Embiid hung out on the field before the game.

Embiid’s On-Field Presence

If you did not know Embiid was resting up for the Sixers’ season opener, you could have thought he was warming up for the Eagles matchup. The NBA star was tossing around a football pregame on the field and made his rounds to greet a number of the Eagles players.

He took the game in from a box seat alongside his friend Michael Rubin. Embiid was shown on the big screen during the game and was showered with applause from the Philadelphia fans. This also is just one day after Embiid was in attendance for the Phillies’ victory over the Braves to move on to the NLCS. Several fans have also pointed out it appears Embiid wore the same sweatshirt for both games so he may be as superstitious as the typical Philly fan.

Sixers Season Outlook

The Philly sports tour will have to be put on pause as the Sixers are set to begin their season on Tuesday. Their first matchup will take place against the Boston Celtics so the team will be tested right out of the gates. There is plenty of reason for optimism surrounding the Sixers. There is a great deal of hype surrounding a potential return of James Harden following an offseason filled with workout videos and it looks as if he is healthier and in much better shape than was the case last season.

PJ Tucker was also at the eagles game tonight 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/DDvZzsWR4W — 🅰️ntoine (@RuffWayAnt23) October 17, 2022

The franchise made some notable additions to their bench depth with guys like De’Anthony Melton, Montrezl Harrell, P.J. Tucker, and Danuel House Jr. each set to play a role. There also continues to be growing hype around Tyrese Maxey following his stellar preseason. Maxey has made his rounds to several different Philadelphia sporting events this offseason including the Flyers, Union, Phillies, and (last night) the Eagles. The 21-year-old has rapidly become a fan-favorite and will be a key part of the Sixers moving forward.

While the success of each of the teams may steal the headlines, the interaction between the key members of each sports team is worth noting. It is very cool to see members of all the Philly sports teams supporting each other and making their presence felt at other sporting events. Hopefully, some members of the Eagles will return the favor as they head into a bye week while the Sixers set their 2022-23 season in motion this week.