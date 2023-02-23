Ex-Sixers Big Man Released By Bulls to Make Room for Hometown Vet

A former Philadelphia 76ers big man is out of a job after a rival team added a veteran guard with a hometown connection.

The Chicago Bulls added Patrick Beverley this week after his buyout from the Orlando Magic was finalized. In order to free up a roster spot for Beverley, the Bulls parted ways with former Sixers center Tony Bradley, who had been stuck at the end of the rotation this season.

Homecoming for Beverley

The Bulls announced Beverley’s signing and Bradley’s departure on February 21, a move that may not have been too much of a surprise given Bradley’s lack of playing time. The 25-year-old rarely saw the floor this season, averaging a career-low 2.8 minutes per game and scoring 1.6 points per game.

Thank you and best of luck, Tony & Malcolm. pic.twitter.com/xNfp9NH415 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 22, 2023

The Bulls are fighting for a spot in the playoffs, coming out of the All-Star break two games out of the final play-in spot for the Eastern Conference. Beverley told the team’s website this week that he’s thrilled to be back playing for his hometown team and excited to get started.