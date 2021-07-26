Sixers’ Top Free Agent Target Could Cost ‘$25 Million-$30 Million a Year’

The Philadelphia 76ers have long been linked to Toronto Raptors free agent Kyle Lowry and now, they may have an idea of how much it could cost them to bring him into the fold.

Adrian Wojnarowski expects a 'big market' for Kyle Lowry "You’re talking potentially $25 million-$30 million a year for Kyle Lowry, it’s going to be expensive to get at him in free agency or sign-and-trade." pic.twitter.com/0WqOnCBfHK — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 25, 2021

The idea of both moving on from the drama-filled figure that is Ben Simmons and picking up a six-time All-Star and one-time NBA-champion in Lowry is enticing to say the least. Not only does is Lowry a possible future Hall-of-Famer, but if he were to play for the Sixers, it would be a reunion of sorts for the Philly native.

Do the Sixers really want to make that much of a financial investment into a 35-year-old though? This past season, only Joel Embiid ($29.5 million), Simmons ($30.5 million) and Tobias Harris ($34.3 million) commanded that type of money, and each of them are under 30 years old.

Raptors Are Reportedly Interested in Acquiring Ben Simmons

One factor that makes a Lowry-to-Philadelphia move more likely is Toronto’s reported interest in Simmons. Over the weekend, ESPN NBA reporter Marc Stein talked on Chad Ford’s Big Board podcast and said this regarding Simmons:

From what I see, I just don’t think he’s going to be able to kind of dictate where he goes. You see all kinds of teams – Minnesota, Cleveland, Sacramento, Indiana – all those teams have been already linked with Ben. Toronto was another team I’ve heard that has expressed some interest in trying to find a way to get Ben. If Daryl Morey finally finds the deal he likes, he’s just going to get traded, and he has to be ready for whatever it is.

Moving from the Sixers to Raptors would almost certainly be a step in the wrong direction for Simmons if winning a championship is a top priority for him. Despite winning a title just two years ago, Toronto is in serious danger of losing arguably their two best players in Lowry and Pascal Siakam this off-season.

Who Will be the Sixers Starting Point Guard Next Season?

It’s anybody’s guess as to who will be suiting up for Philadelphia at point guard for their season-opener in the fall. There have been times when it seemed like Simmons’ departure was a foregone conclusion, but if the team can’t get what they view as a worthy return for the 2018 Rookie of the Year, then he could very well be stuck with the Sixers going into next season.

For those fans who care most about championship pedigree in their next point guard, and like the thought of rooting for a hometown hero, Lowry may be their man. Based on talent and statistics alone though, there’s one other guy who’s been mentioned in numerous rumors this summer who may be the player of choice.

Damian Lillard may or may not actually want to be traded from the Portland Trail Blazers, but he is a six-time All-Star like Lowry, and is four years younger than the Raptors guard, as he just turned 31. It’s true, Lillard would cost quite a bit more than Lowry if he were to land in Philadelphia via a trade, but the potential duo of Dame and Embiid would be the most enticing.

