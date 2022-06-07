Sixers Urged to Sign Stephen Curry’s Brother-in-Law

Floor spacing is the Philadelphia 76ers‘ primary need heading into the off-season, as they look to build around their star duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid.

During their ill-fated post-season run, it was evident that the Sixers lacked enough offensive fire-power, and that their defensive specialists weren’t able to provide much in terms of two-way impact. For instance. Matisse Thybulle, who was impressive for stretches throughout the regular season, struggled in the playoffs due to the half-court nature of post-season basketball.

As such, Daryl Morey will likely hone in on multiple free agents who can provide some improved perimeter scoring while also being able to hold their own on the defensive end. According to Spotrac’s Keith Smith, one player the Sixers could take a closer look at is Damion Lee, who is currently still participating in the playoffs as part of the Golden State Warriors rotation.

Damion Lee told a story about watching Andre Iguodala play for the Sixers when he was a kid. pic.twitter.com/27lvKBmczL — Mark Haynes (@markhaynesnba) January 29, 2022

“The MLE should deliver at least one solid player…Players like T.J. Warren, Malik Monk, or Gary Harris are probably a little out of the Sixers’ price range, but they’d all be great fits. A couple of somewhat off-the-board options worth considering could be Josh Okogie, Jeremy Lamb, and Damion Lee. All offer different skill sets, but all could fill a need for the Sixers on reasonable (read: cheap) contracts,” Smith wrote in a recent article.

Lee has been impressive for the Warriors this season, averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 rebounds, and an assist per game while shooting 44.1% from the field and 33.7% from the perimeter. Those numbers have regressed in the post-season, as Lee’s role became focused on his ability to stretch a defense, but in 14 playoff games, he is averaging 2.3 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game, although his 28.6% shooting is concerning.

Does Lee Fit?

Right now, any three-and-d wing can make a case for being a beneficial addition to the Sixers roster – their floor spacing is that poor, especially when talking about the bench unit. Lee is currently fighting for an NBA championship on a team that dominates from the three-point line, so logic dictates that he would have no problem spreading the floor for Harden and Embiid to work their magic in the pick-and-roll.

Throughout his career, Lee has been a 35.7% three-point shooter, primarily off the bench, so he would easily slot into what the Sixers need from a new addition in free agency. Furthermore, his six-foot-five frame will allow him to defend multiple positions on the perimeter, ensuring there isn’t much of a drop-off from what Sixers fans have become accustomed to on that end of the floor.

DAMION LEE WINS IT FOR THE WARRIORS 😱 pic.twitter.com/X5SCfKcuCg — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 28, 2020

Still, there’s no guarantee that Lee will leave the Warriors this off-season, despite him becoming an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season because if Golden State extends an offer sheet, it’s likely he opts to remain on the team he’s spent the four years playing for.

Why the Sixers Need Spacing

When you have two stars that both like to pressure the rim, exploit the mid-range, and penetrate from the perimeter, it’s essential that your surround them with shooters. Why? Because defenses will happily sag off non-shooting threats, which makes attacking the rim far more difficult, while shooters ensure a defender has to “stay home” on their man, thus creating more room to attack when penetration.

JA CAN FLY 😳 Ja showed Damion Lee respect after he still hit the 3 over him 😂 pic.twitter.com/w7HIEwTfiA — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

Sure, Harden is capable of going supernova from deep on occasion, but expecting him to be an All-Star scorer isn’t in his wheelhouse anymore, at least, not consistently. Instead, both Embiid and Harden are at their best when attacking the basket, or manipulating a defense to generate scoring pockets. Spacing helps both of these things.

And make no mistake, even if the Sixers were to acquire Lee or another three-and-d wing, they’re still short on a few shooters in other positions. So, it’s safe to expect a fairly busy off-season from Daryl Morey and the front office.