“Clarkson has earned a starting job with the Utah Jazz who are off to a surprisingly good start, but considering the idea for the Jazz has been to target Victor Wembanyama in the draft, they might want to think about trading some of their top stars. Clarkson, the 2021 6th Man of the Year, is averaging 19.5 points and 4.8 assists to begin the season for Utah and he would bring instant offense off the bench in Philadelphia.”