Sixers Youngster Stalked After Sharing Cryptic ‘Coach’ Tweet

The Philadelphia 76ers are counting on Paul Reed to possibly develop into a backup center option behind Joel Embiid. Head coach Doc Rivers had nothing but kind words for the youngster’s energy and progress during exit interviews.

Reed took some hard coaching early in the year and earned meaningful playoff minutes. The 6-foot-9 hybrid player is one of the hardest workers on the team, a guy willing to run through the wall if asked. His 7.9 minutes per game were bundles of boundless energy. Everyone loves Bball Paul, especially the Sixers’ loyal fan base who stalk his Twitter.

Reddit users were quick to question Reed for sharing a motivational message from Phil Beckner. In it, the Sixers’ coaching consultant (and Damian Lillard trainer) referenced a “leader who is not going anywhere.” Was Reed mocking his head coach, via Beckner’s quote? Some fans interpreted it that way, citing Rivers’ attitude toward Reed prior to the postseason.

Reed probably didn’t mean any ill will. The whole quote could be used as a criticism on Rivers if taken out of context. Remember, Rivers has been on the hot seat in the court of public opinion as his name continued to get linked to other NBA jobs.

Forget all that noise. Rivers is coming back for his third season in Philly and everyone – from his players to the front office – are on board.

“I love working with him. I feel like I’m learning from him. I think [general manager] Elton [Brand] and I and him make a great team, and we’re gonna see where this journey takes us,” Sixers president Daryl Morey said, via ESPN. “But we feel very good about where it’s gonna take us, and it’s gonna be where we have a very good chance to win the title.”

Rivers Shares Hilarious Reed Practice Story

With the ribbon officially cut on the Paul Reed Victory Tour, Rivers was asked what the one-time G League MVP should work on this offseason. He didn’t signal out one thing, instead he chose to share a hilarious story concerning Reed’s youthful energy.

Paul Reed on a text exchange with Doc Rivers that the coach mentioned at a recent presser: “He texted me something, and I was like, oh yeah I appreciate it, and thank you for being patient with me, woopty woopty woo” (Yes, he made those exact noises) — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) April 16, 2022

“It’s funny, Paul Reed in the meeting today,” Rivers told reporters on May 13. “I really started talking about winning today – in the locker room, way off subject, not usually for an exit meeting – and the reason we love him is because I’m talking about work and all of a sudden he stands up and he starts to stretch like we’re about to start practice right now but his energy and the kid wants to get it right.

“This year, with him in particular, just getting him to understand like who he is and how he can be a better player now. It took a while and it grew and he started really focusing on execution, being in the right spot and he did that. And eventually he earned minutes.”

Reed Shares What He Learned, How to Improve

Reed talked about what he learned and how he wants to improve when Sixers players addressed the media on May 13. He joked (or maybe not) about wanting to add 10 to 15 inches to his vertical leap, then got serious. Reed definitely wants to add more muscle in the offseason. And hard coaching? He loves it.

“The biggest things I learned … just being coachable, seeing how the intensity is in the playoffs,” Reed said. “And I learned how I have to change my body in order to be more physical in the playoffs, because it gets really physical… [I want to] add some weight, get stronger, and try to get more athletic.”