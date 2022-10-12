Sixers Sign Ex-Hawks Sharpshooter, Waive 3-Time NBA Champion

The Philadelphia 76ers are signing sharpshooting guard Skylar Mays, according to Spotrac’s Keith Smith. The former second-round draft pick suited up in 28 games last season for the Atlanta Hawks.

The Sixers waived three-time champion guard Patrick McCaw in a subsequent move, per Smith. (McCaw won multiple rings as an active member of the Golden State Warriors). Both Mays and McCaw are expected to join the Delaware Blue Coats in the near future as the Sixers start to shape their NBA G League roster.

Other candidates to join the Blue Coats include guard Mac McClung (2022 G League Rookie of the Year) and former Raptors 905 forward Justin Smith. Players must be signed and waived before reverting to G League rosters.

Mays had been on a two-way contract with Atlanta where he played in 61 games. While most of his minutes came in garbage time, the 25-year-old did see significant action in a six-game stretch last December. He averaged 9.5 points in 22.7 minutes per game during that stretch, including a 14-point outburst against Philadelphia in a fill-in start for Trae Young. He also had 11 rebounds and 3 assists in that one.

Sense Trae Young, Capela ni Gallinari els Haws han sorprès els 76ers. Parcial de 2-12 amb el 50 del draft Skylar Mays (14, 6/11 i 11a) i recital de Bogdanovic (15 i 4/17), que ha trobat l'encert al moment clau. pic.twitter.com/EJ05ulZ8T9 — Jordi Colomé Batlle (@JordiColomeB) December 24, 2021

Intriguing Prospect: Next Malcolm Brogdon?

Mays was an intriguing prospect coming out of LSU where he started 31 games during his senior season. The 6-foot-4, 205-pounder averaged 16.7 points while shooting 39.4% from three-point land. He can play either guard spot, with Bleacher Report comparing him to Malcolm Brogdon in a 2020 scouting report.

“Throw out the eye-test results on Mays, a potential steal who teams have overlooked because of his questionable position and fit,” wrote Paul Kasabian. “Skeptics might be overthinking. He’s one of the craftiest, most creative guards who also possesses three-level shot-making skills and secondary playmaking ability.”

Will Wade, his college coach at LSU, predicted a 10+ year NBA career for Mays during an interview with 104.5 FM in Baton Rouge. He credited his former student-athlete for having great leadership qualities and an incredible work ethic.

“He’s going to keep getting better,” Wade said, via Geaux 24/7. “That’s just how he is. He sets goals and he attacks the goals and he gets it done whether it’s basketball, academics, whatever it may be.”

Trevelin Queen Inks 2-Way Deal with Indiana

Trevelin Queen has landed on his feet after inking a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. He’ll be eligible to suit up in 50 games if his deal isn’t converted into a normal NBA contract, according to the Indy Star.

The Sixers waived Queen on October 9 following two preseason games, plus a week down in South Carolina for training camp. He scored 4 points in 5 minutes against Brooklyn before hitting his head and entering the league’s concussion protocol. The one-time G League MVP had been a long shot to make the final roster, so the team decided to move on and give him a chance to latch on somewhere else.

Trevelin Queen averaged 25.3 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 3.3 SPG, and 1.0 BPG to earn @NBAGLeague MVP. Quick Facts 👉 https://t.co/m4cCQIRqgo https://t.co/AWUo13RfY3 — Matt Murphy (@Matt_Murphy04) July 2, 2022

Don’t bet against him. He has big goals and a great mindset.

“I want to be in the history books. I don’t want to be one that’s in and out,” Queen told Sixers Wire back in August. “So you got a little bit of money, a little bit of contract, so for me, it was just like, ‘Okay, if I can get a two-way, I get a two-year. If I get a two-year, I can get a max contract. If I get a max contract, I can make it to the Hall of Fame.”