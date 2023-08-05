Spurs May Be ‘Inclined’ to Add Sixers’ James Harden on Rental to Benefit Victor Wembanyama

Trading for Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden could be something the San Antonio Spurs could feel “inclined” to do if they are willing to accept that the guard could be a short-term rental according to Inside The Spurs’ Matt Guzman — who believes the on-court benefits of playing alongside The Beard could benefit the 2023 NBA draft’s No. 1 pick, Victor Wembanyama.

“Harden would not only pose a threat to opposing defenses with his scoring, but he’d allow Wembanyama to breathe more on the floor with less defensive attention,” Guzman wrote. “Harden has played for three teams in three years, and both team changes after he left Houston involved the now popularizing ‘NBA Superstar’ drama’. Harden wanted out, and forced the hand of the team he was on, regardless of the fallout. If San Antonio were to make a move to bring him on, it could end up being another rental destination for the 14-year veteran. If the Spurs aren’t put off by that, they might be inclined to welcome a Texas-return for Harden.”

While Harden’s stats have declined significantly with the Sixers after serving as a primary option with the Houston Rockets and averaging 29.6 points over nine seasons in the Space City, the Lakewood, California product still averaged 22 points, eight assists, and 6.6 rebounds per game — not to mention two separate 40-point outings — against the Boston Celtics in the 2023 Eastern Conference Semifinals’ No. 2-No. 3 series.

Still Sixers-Clippers Dialogue on a James Harden Trade

Per HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto, the most likely Harden landing spot, the Los Angeles Clippers, and the Sixers are still discussing a possible deal; adding that Harden is no longer speaking to Sixers general manager Daryl Morey.

“Harden knew the team he wanted to go to, the Clippers, and the only way to get there and get his money was to opt in because of their restrictions with the salary cap,” Scotto said. “There’s still been dialogue between the two teams. As for Harden and Daryl Morey, it’s been a while since they’ve spoken, and their relationship is done.”

The Philadelphia Enquirer’s Keith Pompey believes the Sixers and Clippers are in no rush to get a deal done anytime soon.

“I feel like for both teams, yes, you’d love to get it done yesterday, but I feel like there’s really not a rush to do anything until right before the start of the season,” Pompey said. “If you’re the Sixers, you want what you want. If you’re the Clippers, you don’t want to give up what you don’t want to give up until it’s time, and you feel like you don’t have to do it until things get closer.”

Knicks Have ‘Poked Around’ on a James Harden Trade

The New York Knicks have also been a part of the Harden trade hoopla, with Scotto reporting that the Sixers’ Atlantic Division foe “poked around” on a potential acquisition of the 2017-18 NBA MVP.

“There were other teams that poked around that have been out there, including the Knicks,” Scotto prefaced before saying, “There were a few other teams reported. My sense is Harden would ideally like a trade before training camp begins.”

Per the HoopsHype NBA insider, Harden may come into Sixers camp as disgruntled as he was during his final season in Houston.

“We’ve seen previously in Houston how a disgruntled Harden can be in camp,” Scotto prefaced before saying, “I wonder if Philadelphia has the stomach for that going into camp because it’s been reported he’d go into camp. He’s not going to miss out on money if it went that far.”