Sixers Star to Fall Short of NBA Honor for 3rd Straight Season?

Over the last five seasons, the Philadelphia 76ers have trotted out one of the game’s elite players in Joel Embiid. Since 2016, the dominant center has seen his name on numerous All-NBA and All-Defensive teams.

But there’s one individual honor that still eludes Embiid: League MVP.

And if the experts over at ESPN are correct, Embiid’s quest for MVP next season will fall short yet again, this time to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In ESPN’s final tally, the Bucks star earned 43 points, with a strong 33.3% of first-place votes. If Antetokounmpo wins, he would join LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Moses Malone, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird as the league’s only three-time winners.

On down the projections, Embiid finished tied for second at 40 points with Dallas star Luka Dončić. The Sixers center did, however, receive 33.3% of first-place votes, compared to Doncic’s 22%.

Embiid: ‘Don’t Know What Else I Have to Do’

Finishing as runner-up in the latest ESPN projections is all too familiar for the Sixers star.

In 2020, Embiid was a distant second to Nikola Jokic, the runaway Nuggets star who led the league in PER (31.3) and win-shares (15.6). And last season, Embiid was tantalizingly close to securing MVP, finishing second yet again to Jokic.

Even though he fell short of the ultimate prize, Embiid put together a historic campaign last season.

He led the league with 30.6 points per game, joining Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson as the third center since 1980 to win the Scoring Title. On the other end of the court, his 105.3 defensive rating was seventh-best in the league.

And Embiid answered questions about his health as well. The former Kansas Jayhawk played a career-high 68 games, with another career-high 33.8 minutes per game.

After falling just short for a second straight season, Embiid couldn’t help but scratch his head.

“Last year, I campaigned about it,” Embiid explained during a May 2022 press conference. “I wonder what else I have to do to win it, and to me, it’s like, at this point it’s like, it’s whatever. It’s all about focusing, not that I wasn’t focused on the bigger picture, but you know, it’s really time to really put all my energy into the bigger picture, which is to win the whole thing.”

But Embiid’s greatest impact last season likely wasn’t found on the box score.

Throughout the entire Ben Simmons trade saga, Embiid evolved into the Sixers’ undisputed leader. Not once did he bemoan Daryl Morey’s decision to wait for the right deal. By and large, Embiid bit his tongue during Simmons’ permanent absence from the team. In short, Embiid ensured that the players were publicly in lockstep with the front office.

Can Embiid Get Back to His Old Defensive Ways?

Last summer, Embiid and his trainer Drew Hanlen made some changes to his game in expectation of Simmons’ absence.

“We made some tweaks in his offseason workout so he could be a better creator and playmaker and be more efficient out of double- and triple-teams that we knew he would see,” Hanlen explained to FOX Sports in April. “And we even worked on him becoming the primary handler that you’ve seen at times this season.”

And while Embiid’s offense blossomed, his defensive numbers dipped ever so slightly. In fact, his 105.3 defensive rating was the worst of his career.

He’s still a dominant force in the paint, but if Embiid can marry his 2020-21 All-Defensive Second-Team form with the offensive production of 2021-22, watch out.

It might just be enough to get him over the MVP hump.