Sixers Stars Wasting Little Time in Offseason Training

The NBA offseason is a time for players to recuperate from a long season and sharpen their skills. That does not appear to be the case for the Philadelphia 76ers stars. After getting eliminated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference semifinals, they are already hard at work behind the scenes.

Over the past two years, Joel Embiid has become one of the league’s most dominant forces. Despite leading the league in scoring on a top-four team in his conference, the All-Star center once again came in second place in MVP voting.

Embiid has always wanted to be more than just a low-post presence and continues to work to add new elements to his game. In a recent article for The Ringer, Kevin O’Connor cited the main areas he is focusing on this summer.

Embiid is ready. He was an MVP candidate for a second consecutive season, and he keeps getting better. He just turned 28, so there’s plenty of time for him to add even more to his game. Sources say Embiid is already working this offseason on perimeter attacks and finishing with touch at the rim.

As a seven-foot center who can score from anywhere on the floor, Embiid is already a generational talent. That has not stopped his desire from wanting to be an all-around player the Sixers can rely on.

Tyrese Maxey Back in the Lab

During his short time in the NBA, rising star Tyrese Maxey has built a reputation of being a gym rat. This strong work ethic was a major catalyst in the former first-round pick taking a big step forward this season.

As expected, Maxey is already hard at work looking to build off his strong sophomore campaign. Videos recently surfaced of his back in his hometown working out with trainer Tim Martin.

Tyrese Maxey is back in Texas working out with skills trainer Tim Martin. pic.twitter.com/ydRB0Y1aEl — Harrison Grimm (@Harrison_Grimm) June 7, 2022

As a full-time starter this year, Maxey averaged 17.5 PPG and 4.3 APG while shooting just under 50% from the field. His production took an even bigger step forward once James Harden entered the mix. Following the All-Star break, Maxey scored around 19 points a night while converting 52.3% of his attempts.

Seeing how he was able to improve so much in one year, he is the Sixer fans will likely be most excited to see come training camp.

James Harden Preparing to Bounce Back

After an up-and-down year, many have tried to write the book on James Harden. While the All-Star guard finished second in assists per game with 10.5, he posted his lowest points per game average since the 2011-2012 season.

The former MVP has a big decision to make in the coming weeks. He can either opt into his $47 million player option for next season or become an unrestricted free agent. While Harden intends to remain with the Sixers no matter what, his decision will determine how much wiggle room Daryl Morey will have to upgrade the rest of the roster.

In light of all the criticism he’s received, Harden is looking to change the narrative around him. He too is hard at work with NBA trainer Paul Fabritz.

The Sixers acquired Harden to boost their odds of competing for a championship. Based on the fact he’s starting his summer training early, he is eager to get himself right for his first full season in Philadelphia.