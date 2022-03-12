Steve Nash Has Interesting Take on New Sixers-Nets Rivalry

The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have matched up 207 times in the regular season, plus another 12 games in the postseason. There really isn’t enough history between them to call it a full-blown rivalry.

Prior to tip-off on Thursday night, Steve Nash was asked for his thoughts on the state of the two teams. The Nets head coach wasn’t willing to slap the rivalry label on it; however, the James Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade has turned Nets vs. Sixers into a burgeoning blood feud.

“I think usually there has to be some sort of history, in a playoff series predominantly,” Nash told reporters. “It’s not really my expertise to define what a rivalry is but hopefully we can make it one. That would be great. It would be great to play meaningful games more often.”

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers side-stepped the question while calling out more legitimate rivalries like Red Sox vs. Yankees or Duke vs. North Carolina. And Sixers vs. Celtics. Like Nash, he hopes Nets vs. Sixers can become something special.

“This? I think, let’s make it one,” Rivers said. “That’s what’s going to have to happen if … both of us want the same thing, right? We have the exact same goal. Isn’t that something? I think Brooklyn wants to win the world championship and so do the Sixers.”

Doc Rivers says he doesn't really know what makes a rivalry. So what say you, Sixers fans: is Nets-Sixers a rivalry yet? 🤔👀 pic.twitter.com/cFCm1K5WTD — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

Nash Likes Tyrese Maxey’s Hoops Game

Nash was a two-time MVP and eight-time All-Star during his playing days. Considered one of the greatest point guards to ever pick up a basketball, he ranks fourth on the NBA’s all-time assists list. On Thursday, Nash was asked for his thoughts on Sixers youngster Tyrese Maxey. So far, so good.

“Very good player, great speed and athleticism,” Nash said of Maxey. “Good shooter, can get to the rim. He’s good in transition so definitely a talented young player.”

Then, Maxey put out his worst effort of the 2021-22 season. He went 2-of-7 from the field against Brooklyn and finished with just four points. Meanwhile, he couldn’t contain Seth Curry – his former teammate in Philly – on the defensive end.

“I was bad and that’s the first step of growth,” Maxey said. “Knowing how bad you were in a game like that, and I admitted it as soon as the game was over.”

Nash Always Loved Playing in Philadelphia

Nash couldn’t recall one particular game where the Philly faithful peppered him with boos. He’s sure it happened. And Nash never had a problem coming into town and hearing whatever the opposing crowd threw at him.

“I’m sure they did. I can’t remember anything in particular,” Nash said prior to Nets vs. Sixers on Thursday. “I always loved coming here and playing, loved the crowd here. I’m excited for our players, the crowd will be out for blood a little but tonight. Which will be great. That’s the kind of environment and atmosphere you relish as a player and it’s not like that every night.”