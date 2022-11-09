Surprising Member of Sixers Proving to be Early Bright Spot

Things have not been as smooth as hoped at the start of the Philadelphia 76ers season. The team is off to a 5-6 start and there is plenty to nitpick about the play of just about every player. Joel Embiid entered the season out of shape and displayed poor body language to start the year. James Harden was off to a hot start but is set to miss roughly the next month with an injury. P.J. Tucker has been a solid addition but has not been able to guard every matchup thrown at him, and has underwhelmed at times on offense. The bench as a whole has not looked to be the upgraded unit it was expected to be. However, Tobias Harris has emerged as one of the most impressive and consistent members of the team to start the season.

Tobias Harris beating the buzzer from deep ❗️pic.twitter.com/e1ySoCnC9E — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) November 8, 2022

Harris’ Strong Start

Through the opening 11 games, Harris is averaging 15.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. While the public discourse has not always been positive surrounding the 30-year-old, he deserves a ton of credit for adapting his game to fit the Sixers’ style of play. Few players have seen their roles shift as much as Harris has during his tenure in Philadelphia. When he first inked his long-term deal, it was expected he would be the third star on the Sixers alongside Embiid and Ben Simmons. During Simmons’ holdout, Harris was elevated to the team’s second star. Following the addition of Harden and the emergence of Tyrese Maxey, the Tennessee product has seen his role decrease to a three-and-D style of player.

Seeing your role reduced in this way is not an easy pill to swallow for most professional athletes. However, Harris has handled this in stride. He is attempting 5.7 three-pointers per game and connecting at a 44.4% rate. This is the highest rate of his career and he attempted 3.8 three-pointers per game last year and 3.4 per game the season before. The 1.4 steals per game he is recording is also a career-high.

Slow decision-making with the ball has been a lingering criticism of Harris throughout his career. However, this has not been the case this season with him ranking 12th in the NBA in catch-and-shoot efficiency (minimum 15 attempts). He has attempted 63 of his 129 shots this season from beyond the arc. The 11-year veteran has also embraced the defensive side of the ball which has been another important stride forward in his game.

Harris’ Long-Term Role with Sixers

The strides forward he has taken in his game are worth praising, but still do not fully solidify his long-term role. Harris has been nothing short of a model teammate during his time with the Sixers. However, having the team’s highest-paid player (Harris is due $37.63 million this season) serve as the fourth option within the offense is not ideal.

When looking at what the Sixers are missing to start the season, perimeter defense is a notable area that stands out. Tucker is being relied on as the team’s top defensive option, but the 37-year-old simply lacks the physical tools for certain matchups. The 6’5″ forward has struggled to guard guys like Kristaps Porzingis (who is 7’3″!), Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Jayson Tatum to start the season.

Harris is the next option defensively within the starting lineup. He competes on this side of the floor and has impressed on-ball, but can fall asleep when his matchup makes a notable cut or off-ball movement. If the Sixers have a chance to flip Harris for a guy who is a more natural three-and-D fit, it would make sense from a roster construction standpoint.

A fitting end for the Wizards tonight: Tobias Harris hits a dagger as two Wizards try to figure out where to go. pic.twitter.com/qiGkWWh5ZD — Gabe Ibrahim (@gabe_ibrahim) November 1, 2022

This is not an easy task as Harris’ contract has been labeled as untradeable in the past. However, with just a year and a half left and this ability to attach young players other teams may desire (such as Matisse Thybulle or Jaden Springer) you cannot rule out Daryl Morey working his magic.

For the time being, Harris deserves a ton of credit for doing whatever the Sixers need from him. He also will be called on to take on an increased offensive role with Harden out with injury. It will be interesting to see how his future in Philadelphia shakes out, but for the time being Harris deserves credit for being one of the few stable pieces within the organization during this era.